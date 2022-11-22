Read full article on original website
CNET
Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch
Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
Evergrande creditors ask chairman for $2 billion fund infusion -Bloomberg
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has told offshore creditors that it plans to present a restructuring proposal as soon as the first week of December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
The Next Web
Startups, take note! These are the tech sectors the EU’s funding in 2023
On Tuesday, the European Council approved the EU’s general budget for 2023. This was agreed in negotiations with the European Parliament a week earlier. The two institutions have committed to a total budget of €186.6 billion next year — an increase of 1.1% compared to 2022. According...
Engadget
The Morning After: UK competition regulator investigates Apple and Google's mobile dominance
Apple and Google’s domination across the mobile internet is under scrutiny again. Earlier this year, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was consulting on a possible probe into Google and Apple's dominance in the mobile phone market. Now, the regulator has announced it received "widespread support" for its proposals and has launched a market investigation into the two tech giant's "duopoly" in cloud gaming and mobile browsers. The CMA noted that Apple and Google have a "stranglehold" over mobile device operating systems, app stores and browsers, with 97 percent of UK web browsing in 2021 on either Apple- or Google-owned browsers.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
CNET
9 Black Friday Deals That Are at Historic Low Prices Right Now
Black Friday is here, and the price cuts just keep getting deeper. Some discounts are merely good, while others are great; nay, the best we've ever seen. No kidding. Read on for a list of products on-sale that we recommend, all of which make great holiday gifts, and all of which are at their current lowest prices of all time. There are deals on discounted products from Apple, Nintendo, Amazon and Google.
The Next Web
Ericsson’s multi-million 6G investment puts Europe in the next-gen driver’s seat
Telecommunications specialist Ericsson will invest tens of millions of pounds into 6G research in the UK, working with universities and industry partners on network security, AI, and cognitive networks. The Swedish company, which has already been supplying 5G networks across the globe, said that this 10-year partnership would help drive...
Motley Fool
How Agree Realty Is Set to Withstand a Recession
Agree Realty has outperformed the greater market since its 1994 IPO. The retail REIT plans to finish 2022 with up to $1.7 billion in new acquisitions. Recession-proof tenants should keep the rent roll and dividends growing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CNET
UK Probes Apple's and Google's 'Stranglehold' Over Mobile Browsing
The UK's competition watchdog will launch an investigation into Apple's and Google's dominance of the mobile browser market. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it will conduct a more in-depth investigation of the companies' "stranglehold" on the market after a consultation revealed "substantial support for a fuller investigation" into how Apple and Google control the mobile browser market. The agency said Google and Apple powered 97% of all mobile web browsing conducted in the UK in 2021.
Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup.
CNBC
Amid persistent inflation, cash-strapped consumers are tipping less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
CNET
Woot's 1-Day Black Friday Sale on Refurb iPhone Models Can Save You Hundreds
Apple makes some of the best phones on the market, but they don't come cheap -- even on Black Friday. If the sticker price of the latest model has put you off upgrading, or you just haven't found an iPhone 14 deal that suits, there's a one-day sale over at Woot that may have exactly what you're looking for. The sale offers unlocked iPhone models in refurbished condition with prices starting at just $140. With hundreds of dollars in savings compared to brand new models, it's well worth peeping the sale.
UAE's deal-hungry IHC plans health and IT business IPOs
ABU DHABI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - International Holding Company (IHC.AD) plans to sell 20% of its technology unit in an initial public offering next year, its CEO told Reuters, adding that the UAE's IHC is aiming for a first quarter IPO of Pure Health to raise more than $1 billion.
TechCrunch
Google Cloud partners with Indian startup SuperGaming to offer gaming engine to developers
The cloud arm of the search giant said Thursday that as part of its partnership, it will offer the Pune-headquartered startup’s gaming engine to help developers worldwide to help them manage their live ops, matchmaking, player progression and data, analytics, server scaling and merchandising. These tools are designed to help firms maintain, optimize and scale their games.
TechCrunch
Early Light Ventures plots a second, $15M fund for software ‘underdogs’
Based in Baltimore, Early Light is still somewhat new to VC land with about four years and four exits under its belt, per Crunchbase. It largely funds startups that sell software to other businesses, like concert ticketer Seated, influencer marketing company ProductWind and telemedicine startup Citus Health. According to a...
CNET
Limited Time Black Friday TV Deals: Top Sales From Roku, Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and More
Black Friday deals are going strong, and it's a great time to snag a huge TV discount from Amazon, Best Buy or elsewhere. It's been a big couple of days and Black Friday deals at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target have some massive discounts available on top TVs. The challenge right now isn't finding a TV claiming to be on sale, but finding one worth buying at an actual price drop. Seemingly every TV is marked with some kind of discount, but it's not always easy to tell which TV deals are actually worth your hard-earned cash.
CNET
Take $40 Off this 2TB Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card for Black Friday
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Black Friday is just as much about pricey accessories as it is about air fryers. Any console gamer will tell you that the amount of storage included on their console just isn't enough. Xbox Series X and S owners looking to expand their storage capacity, listen up: Right now you can grab this 2TB NVMe solid-state drive for $360. That's a savings of $40 and matches an all-time Amazon low.
CNET
Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Black Friday
Amazon's Black Friday deals aren't the only way to save money on your favorite products. The retailer currently has a new Spin & Win game, via the Amazon app, consisting of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
CNET
Black Friday Deals: Over 300 Sales at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and More
Black Friday may be over, but many of the best deals still remain ahead of Cyber Monday. It has been a wild Black Friday deals season, with deals on all sorts of products. While Black Friday officially is over, that doesn't mean the deals just disappeared. There are still a whole lot of the best Black Friday deals that will continue to be available throughout the weekend, so be sure to check them out before it's too late.
CNET
Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Deals: PS5 Restock, Apple iPads, 4K TVs, Much More
Black Friday is in full swing and Walmart's deals are epic. Some of our favorites include the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle, the discounted AirPods and the Fitbit Versa 4, but there are many more fantastic options to browse through -- such as Walmart's huge Black Friday savings on Apple gear. You can also find great deals on small appliances, like air fryers, and even scented candles. Your home is going to smell so good.
