Apple makes some of the best phones on the market, but they don't come cheap -- even on Black Friday. If the sticker price of the latest model has put you off upgrading, or you just haven't found an iPhone 14 deal that suits, there's a one-day sale over at Woot that may have exactly what you're looking for. The sale offers unlocked iPhone models in refurbished condition with prices starting at just $140. With hundreds of dollars in savings compared to brand new models, it's well worth peeping the sale.

1 DAY AGO