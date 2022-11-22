ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SLED: Man charged after making threats against public official

By Jaylan Wright
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, arrested a man for making threats on Tuesday.

Michael Scott,19, of Columbia, was arrested for threatening the life of a public official employee and their family.

On April 25, deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center due to inmates not returning to their cells from the recreation yard.

As inmates returned to their cells, Scott yelled out threats to kill a public official and their family. Scott is also being held for murder.

Multiple witnesses were present and gave statements surrounding details.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott remains in custody at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

