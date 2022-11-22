Read full article on original website
brproud.com
2 Baton Rouge seniors honored as National African American Recognition Scholars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two local teens are already making names for themselves, before leaving high school. “For me, it’s more driven and just natural born. I’ve always wanted to be as good as I can possibly be,” The Dunham School senior Kari Johnson said.
postsouth.com
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish parents share journey of fostering teenage siblings
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) According to the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) in Baton Rouge, the holiday season normally brings an increase in child abuse and neglect cases. Licensing Coordinator, Christian Kelly, said, “Children are at home more, because they are out of school for the holidays, where family members...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Santa's Mailbox on Purpera returns for Christmas 2022
He's making a list, And checking it twice... Yes, Santa Claus' Mailbox on Purpera in Gonzales is back for the 2022 Christmas season. In 2021, Santa collected a total of 611 letters with the assistance of Sheree Taillon. Updates are provided via the Santa's Mailbox on Purpera Facebook page. Letters...
brproud.com
Meet Southern University and A&M College President Dennis Shields
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College experience a change in leadership. Dennis Shields is the new President-Chancellor. The Midwest native spends the majority of his career advocating for better access to higher education. “I mean we have Jaguars placed in all levels of corporate America...
brproud.com
Saint Vincent de Paul host four separate Thanksgiving dinners this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thanksgiving is all about celebrating with family at home, but some people don’t have either. Here is inside a Thanksgiving feast for those who need it most. “This seemed to be a nice place for a person to, like, really regroup and get...
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
brproud.com
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
brproud.com
Hollins’ family friend Gordon McKernan on Baton Rouge native athlete’s recovery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney Gordon McKernan says it just feels so surreal that someone he knows personally was harmed in a mass shooting. He says he checks in with the family every day to find out how Mike Hollins is doing. After getting shot in the back,...
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022
Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
LSU Reveille
Black LSU 26 Instagram account provides community, connection for campus' underrepresented communities
A university as large as LSU can be intimidating for freshmen, especially freshmen of minority populations. To support students of color and provide a community in a sea of nearly 38,000 students, an Instagram account, Black LSU 26, was created to bring under-represented communities together. A predominantly white institution, LSU’s...
I-10 near Baton Rouge ranks among deadliest roads in America for Thanksgiving car travel
Louisiana has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the U.S. per capita over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
wbrz.com
Lighting of Old City Hall ushers in Denham Springs 'Christmas in the Village'
DENHAM SPRINGS - The lighting of Old City Hall on Friday marks the start of holiday festivities in Denham Springs. Residents and visitors are invited to take part in the celebration, which is set for 6 p.m. in the Antique District, and which features caroling, free amusement rides and wagon rides, free refreshments, cookie decorating and an appearance by Santa himself.
brproud.com
#1 Ruston gets the best of #9 Denham Springs, 49-31
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – No. 1 Ruston (10-1) defeats No. 9 Denham Springs (10-2) 49-31 on Friday night at Denham Springs High School. It was an eclectic atmosphere at Denham Springs in the non-select quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets took awhile to get things going on offense. Denham Springs had two turnovers in the first half. However, give credit to the Bearcat defense. They recorded at least two sacks.
brproud.com
Water outage reported in Gonzales Friday morning due to leak
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Crews are working to repair a leak that has caused a water outage in Gonzales Friday morning. City officials said the leak is at the corner of Burnside Avenue and New River Street. Repairs required crews to shut off the water, officials noted. Mayor Barney...
UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line; driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both […]
theadvocate.com
Sales, family fun, tradition draw Black Friday shoppers to Baton Rouge's Mall of Louisiana
Rows of parking lots were lined with cars outside the Mall of Louisiana late Friday morning. Inside the two-story shopping center, lines of shoppers stretched single file out of several of the stores and customers waited patiently to get in. Hundreds of holiday shoppers hit the indoor mall looking to...
