DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – No. 1 Ruston (10-1) defeats No. 9 Denham Springs (10-2) 49-31 on Friday night at Denham Springs High School. It was an eclectic atmosphere at Denham Springs in the non-select quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets took awhile to get things going on offense. Denham Springs had two turnovers in the first half. However, give credit to the Bearcat defense. They recorded at least two sacks.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO