brproud.com

Livingston Parish parents share journey of fostering teenage siblings

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) According to the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) in Baton Rouge, the holiday season normally brings an increase in child abuse and neglect cases. Licensing Coordinator, Christian Kelly, said, “Children are at home more, because they are out of school for the holidays, where family members...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Santa's Mailbox on Purpera returns for Christmas 2022

He's making a list, And checking it twice... Yes, Santa Claus' Mailbox on Purpera in Gonzales is back for the 2022 Christmas season. In 2021, Santa collected a total of 611 letters with the assistance of Sheree Taillon. Updates are provided via the Santa's Mailbox on Purpera Facebook page. Letters...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Meet Southern University and A&M College President Dennis Shields

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College experience a change in leadership. Dennis Shields is the new President-Chancellor. The Midwest native spends the majority of his career advocating for better access to higher education. “I mean we have Jaguars placed in all levels of corporate America...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022

Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Lighting of Old City Hall ushers in Denham Springs 'Christmas in the Village'

DENHAM SPRINGS - The lighting of Old City Hall on Friday marks the start of holiday festivities in Denham Springs. Residents and visitors are invited to take part in the celebration, which is set for 6 p.m. in the Antique District, and which features caroling, free amusement rides and wagon rides, free refreshments, cookie decorating and an appearance by Santa himself.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

#1 Ruston gets the best of #9 Denham Springs, 49-31

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – No. 1 Ruston (10-1) defeats No. 9 Denham Springs (10-2) 49-31 on Friday night at Denham Springs High School. It was an eclectic atmosphere at Denham Springs in the non-select quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets took awhile to get things going on offense. Denham Springs had two turnovers in the first half. However, give credit to the Bearcat defense. They recorded at least two sacks.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Water outage reported in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A water outage is impacting residents in the Gonzales area on Friday (Nov. 25) morning. Gonzales Mayor, Barney Arceneaux, confirmed city crews discovered a leak at the corner of Burnside Avenue and New River Street, next to Dutch’s Cleaners. Crews are working to repair the...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Water outage reported in Gonzales Friday morning due to leak

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Crews are working to repair a leak that has caused a water outage in Gonzales Friday morning. City officials said the leak is at the corner of Burnside Avenue and New River Street. Repairs required crews to shut off the water, officials noted. Mayor Barney...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
GROSSE TETE, LA

