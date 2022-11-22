Read full article on original website
Woman, 31, hiking in Zion National Park dies overnight in the Narrows as husband goes to get help
A 31-year-old woman on an overnight hike in Zion National Park's the Narrows died Wednesday after her husband left her to get help as temperatures plunged. On Wednesday morning, shuttle drivers reported that visitors had encountered an injured man and a woman, who was non-responsive, in the Narrows section of the Utah park.
Wanted man captured after trolling Mississippi authorities on Facebook
LAUREL, Miss. - A wanted man was captured in Mississippi after trolling authorities on their Facebook page. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office wanted 31-year-old Jenise Bolin for a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court for a methamphetamine possession charge. Deputies posted his picture, along with other...
Is it illegal to throw leaves in the trash in Illinois?
Here is a fact that you may not have been aware of. It is illegal in Illinois to throw fallen leaves out with the trash.
Madigan still asking for campaign contributions as he faces corruption charges
CHICAGO - Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan is still asking for campaign contributions, even as he faces charges for using his office to enrich himself and his allies. Madigan has received more than $400,000 for the political fund, including $20,000 just this month. The contributions come from labor unions...
Indiana lawmakers to focus on education spending in 2023
Indiana lawmakers have returned to the statehouse for their first meeting since the midterm election. Legislators will face a possible expensive agenda from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb as they start working on a new two-year state budget in January.
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
