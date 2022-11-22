ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thurstontalk.com

A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport

Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses

The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Ports In Washington To Share $71 Million

There are five Washington ports that will receive $71.4 million dollars to boost the local and state maritime economy. To be exact, $71,488,445 in federal grants have been awarded to Port of Grays Harbor, Northwest Seaport Alliance Port of Seattle, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Port of Olympia, and the Port of Port Angeles.
SEATTLE, WA
kinyradio.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes

Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Previously unpublished photos of D.B. Cooper jet discovered

Just in time for the 51st anniversary of the infamous hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner on Thanksgiving Eve 1971, KIRO Newsradio announces the recent discovery of four previously unknown high-quality professional photographs of D.B. Cooper’s Boeing 727. The 727 Cooper (or whoever he was) hijacked and then parachuted from...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.

SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
SEATTLE, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

50 recently deployed marines assigned to tighten security in Tulum

Tulum, Q.R. — Another 50 of the recently arrived marines have been deployed, this time, in Tulum. On Thursday, the presence of marines in the municipality had increased by 50 after they were assigned to tighten security. The 50 newly assigned marines are part of the 200 that arrived...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Providence nurses complain labor shortage leaves patients at risk

EVERETT, Wash. - It is the season for respiratory infections, and emergency rooms across Washington are in crisis mode as pediatric capacity is remarkably strained, according to state health officials. All of this is happening while nurses complain working conditions are deteriorating, exacerbated by a labor shortage. Last week, the...
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best

WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy