SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO