FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Tri-City Herald
Two victims in Nov. 18 Snohomish test flight plane crash were from Gig Harbor and Roy
Two of the four occupants killed Nov. 18 when their plane lost a wing and crashed during a test flight in Snohomish County were Pierce County men. Scott A. Brenneman, 52, of Roy, and Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor, were killed in the accident, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.
Three laser strikes hit planes arriving and departing from Sea-Tac airport last week
SEATAC, Wash. — There were three laser strikes reported at Seattle Tacoma International Airport last week, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A laser strike can incapacitate a pilot, putting everyone on board the plane in danger. Three Boeing 737 flight crews reported being illuminated by a laser...
thurstontalk.com
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
thejoltnews.com
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
mltnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
seattlemedium.com
Ports In Washington To Share $71 Million
There are five Washington ports that will receive $71.4 million dollars to boost the local and state maritime economy. To be exact, $71,488,445 in federal grants have been awarded to Port of Grays Harbor, Northwest Seaport Alliance Port of Seattle, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Port of Olympia, and the Port of Port Angeles.
51 years since the mysterious D.B. Cooper skyjacking
It happened 51 years ago Thursday. A man the world knows as D.B. Cooper walked into the Portland International Airport the day before Thanksgiving, paid $20 for a one-way ticket to Seattle and became the most infamous skyjacker in U.S. history.
kinyradio.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes
Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
MyNorthwest.com
Previously unpublished photos of D.B. Cooper jet discovered
Just in time for the 51st anniversary of the infamous hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner on Thanksgiving Eve 1971, KIRO Newsradio announces the recent discovery of four previously unknown high-quality professional photographs of D.B. Cooper’s Boeing 727. The 727 Cooper (or whoever he was) hijacked and then parachuted from...
Wichita man dies in Washington plane crash
David Newton, 67 of Wichita; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle, Washington; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor, Washington and Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy Washington died in the crash on Fri., November 18.
61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.
SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
riviera-maya-news.com
50 recently deployed marines assigned to tighten security in Tulum
Tulum, Q.R. — Another 50 of the recently arrived marines have been deployed, this time, in Tulum. On Thursday, the presence of marines in the municipality had increased by 50 after they were assigned to tighten security. The 50 newly assigned marines are part of the 200 that arrived...
q13fox.com
Providence nurses complain labor shortage leaves patients at risk
EVERETT, Wash. - It is the season for respiratory infections, and emergency rooms across Washington are in crisis mode as pediatric capacity is remarkably strained, according to state health officials. All of this is happening while nurses complain working conditions are deteriorating, exacerbated by a labor shortage. Last week, the...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Contain Blaze At Judd & Black Liquidation Center To Outbuilding
A Washington State Patrol Trooper reported he could see flames from the Trestle and when he arrived reported fire at the back of the building. Everett firefighters were able to knock the fire down and contain it to an attached building, keeping the fire from extending inside. At this time...
Chronicle
Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Disqualification of Washington Ballots for Signature Mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of ballots are rejected because ballot envelope signatures are flagged as not matching how they've looked in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 27,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the secretary of state's office.
KING-5
Driver crashes truck into Ballard Bridge railing, causes significant traffic delays
SEATTLE — A driver nearly drove their truck off the Ballard Bridge at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), two southbound lanes and the left northbound lanes are blocked. They said to expect heavy delays. Photos of the crash show the truck's...
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
q13fox.com
Hawk makes stunning recovery after flying into the grill of a truck near Duvall
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The before and after pictures of a Red-Tailed Hawk are hard to believe, after wildlife rescuers nursed the bird back to health following a devastating crash into a truck. The hawk was pulled from the front grill of the vehicle, and went on to make a stunning...
Washington child dies of flu; 1st pediatric influenza death this season in state
Washington state has confirmed its first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 influenza season, pushing public health leaders to more urgently sound the alarm on the region’s steep rise of respiratory infections this fall. A King County child in elementary school died last week from complications of the flu,...
