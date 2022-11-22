ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

KHBS

Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
High School Football PRO

Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cabot High School football team will have a game with Bentonville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas residents shopping ahead of Thanksgiving

— The Wednesday before Thanksgiving can be a busy day for last-minute shoppers. “The parking lot looks full when you pull up but it's not bad," Thanksgiving shopper Olivia Havens said. Havens was at Harp's in Lowell and grabbing some last-minute items. "We're picking up some last-minute Thanksgiving...
LOWELL, AR
KHBS

Rogers Christmas tree lighting to benefit Saving Grace NWA

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — On a farm in Benton County, you'll find a place where women can work to heal from their trauma and change the trajectory of their lives. Saving Grace NWA is a local nonprofit that serves women who are aging out of the foster care system.
ROGERS, AR
5newsonline.com

Law firms offer free sober rides for the holidays

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Holiday Ride Program is simple. All you have to do is take a ride-sharing service like Uber, Lyft, or a taxi, then pay the fee upfront.. then the law firm will reimburse you through PayPal. The Cottrell law firm started this program to help...
JOPLIN, MO
5newsonline.com

Hogs fall to Missouri; finish regular season 6-6

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Battle Line Trophy is returning to Missouri after the Hogs fell to the Tigers on Black Friday. The Razorbacks finish the regular season 6-6 and will find out their bowl destination a week from Sunday. The Hogs remain winless in Missouri over the last 78...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Multiple crews fight fire in Northwest Arkansas

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Several Benton County emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Pea Ridge just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Rogers Fire Department and Pea Ridge Fire Department were among those responding to the call. It was a two-alarm fire and crews reported heavy fire upon arrival, with another structure threatened.
PEA RIDGE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million

A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5newsonline.com

Friendsgiving dinner hosted for the LGBTQ Community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The holidays can be really difficult for people who have been rejected by their families. Cocoon Collective hosted a holiday meal for the queer community and their allies. "We did not want anyone sitting at home alone on holiday. Friendsgiving is our flagship program; it was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR

