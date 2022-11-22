Read full article on original website
A late November warm-up to start the weekend
We hope you had a great Thanksgiving and Black Friday if you got a start on your shopping. The weather will be perfect for exterior illumination installation on Saturday, as we are expecting fantastic conditions for a Saturday with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s. The wind could get a bit gusty at times out of the southwest at 10-25 mph.
Warm and sunny start to the weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Cloudy skies this evening will turn partly cloudy overnight, with some patchy fog that makes its’ way in tonight and lingers into the morning. By late tomorrow morning, the fog will clear out turning mostly sunny, with mild temps...
Fog and PM rain for the holiday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Patchy fog will develop this evening, and linger into tonight and even into most of tomorrow. A low pressure system moves eastward tomorrow afternoon, thickening clouds and bringing some spotty showers and downpours across many areas tomorrow evening and into the night. Southerly winds keep us with temps in the mid-40s.
Mild with patchy drizzle on Thanksgiving, lots of sun Friday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: Happy Thanksgiving! Any pockets of sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon. A couple light rain showers or drizzle will be possible later today. It will be mild however, as temperatures reach into the middle range of the 40s.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration
The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
Shop “Boxes of Fun” to support Wisconsin products
(WFRV) – Send a piece of Wisconsin to your loved ones this holiday season thanks to the return of “Boxes of Fun”. Dina Nina stopped by with a look at this season’s themes you can choose from. Each box is packed full of goodies from Wisconsin...
Wisconsin Hunters Bag Jaw-Dropping Amount of Deer on Opening Weekend
During opening weekend, Wisconsin deer hunters tagged an incredible amount of deer compared to last year. According to reports, hunters in the state harvested 15.1% more deer during the opening weekend of Deer Hunt 2022 than in 2021. Recently released preliminary numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources revealed...
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25. In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
Wisconsin stays steady, averaging 745 COVID-19 cases per day
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,689,322 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,744 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 18th Total. Total Positive Cases1,689,3221,684,100 (+5,222) Fully Vaccinated3,606,643 (61.8%)3,606,512 (61.8%) Updated Booster862,212 (14.8%)812,264 (13.9%) COVID-19...
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will be well-represented at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Badger State will take center stage in the Big Apple with dancers, balloon handlers, and a float all taking over the streets of New York City. The parade will air at 9 a.m. on...
The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin
The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
Wisconsin opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
MADISON, Wis. - Hunters killed 14% more deer during this year's nine-day gun season's opening weekend than in 2021 largely due to snow cover that made hunting easier, state wildlife officials said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for...
Mayo Clinic experts say you shouldn’t ‘blame the turkey’
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Many people believe the tryptophan in turkey makes you tired. Well, that’s true and false. Experts say there’s tryptophan in all types of food like dairy and eggs. A Mayo Clinic Health System dietitian says if you fell asleep after eating on Thanksgiving, it’s...
