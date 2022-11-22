Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Opinion: More Housing is the Progressive Choice
“More housing at any income level lowers nearby rents. We progressives should therefore be fighting for new housing with every bone in our bodies.”. With housing serving as the bedrock of many New York City policy discussions over the last few months, it has become increasingly clear that many fundamentally misunderstand the way that housing markets operate—and, therefore, many self-styled progressives unknowingly make political decisions counter to their stated values. It is time for that to change.
Opinion: Rikers Crisis Demands Federal Receiver
“A hearing in federal court could decide whether or not the city, under Mayor Eric Adams, will maintain control of Rikers. The feds should take over.”. Like a fire out of control, the crisis continues in New York City’s jail system, especially at Rikers Island. So far this year, 18 human beings have died in the city’s jails—the most since 2013, when twice as many people were behind bars there.
Opinion: Teaching Kids About Domestic Violence Earlier Will Make NY Safer
“Reaching children at much earlier ages to teach them about healthy relationships and how to identify abuse will provide them with the foundations to safety and resiliency and provide our youngest New Yorkers with an additional layer of protection against harm.”. When New York City implemented its first city-wide relationship...
Won Greenlights 3,200-Unit Astoria Development, Paving Way for Council Approval
The latest version of the Innovation Qns plan features 1,436 income-restricted apartments, around 45 percent of the total. “We have set a new precedent for building affordable housing on private land,” the neighborhood’s Councilmember Julie Won said in prepared remarks ahead of the vote. The City Council...
Building in Bushwick? Councilmember Lays Out Priorities for Rezonings
In a document issued Monday, Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez laid out her priorities for any new development that requires changes to the zoning code in one of the city’s most intense real estate markets. Under the City Council’s informal tradition of member deference, local members have effective veto power over land use applications in their districts.
Empty Rent-Stabilized Units in NYC Decreased This Year, as ‘Warehousing’ Debate Rages
The latest vacancy data now mirrors pre-COVID figures following a “pandemic-height outlier,” according to New York State’s affordable housing agency. The number of empty apartments also matches the vacancy rate prior to landmark 2019 tenant protections that landlords blamed for the spike in empty units last year.
Opinion: E-bike Battery Regulation Isn’t Anti-immigrant or Anti-worker. It’s Common Sense.
“We aren’t helping delivery workers by forcing them to charge unsafe, unregulated equipment in their apartments. We need more regulation to protect these hard-working riders and their neighbors, not less.”. There was another e-bike battery fire last weekend. We’ve seen variations of this dozens of times before in New...
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 16-22
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Opinion: Close the Loophole Letting Landlords Displace Rent-Stabilized Tenants
“It is somewhat common for landlords to attempt to circumvent the legal approval process to alter rent-stabilized apartments by cutting out the middleman.”. Last November, Leonel Gomez and his family were forced to vacate their rent-stabilized apartment in Sunset Park after a fire ravaged the building. The family was temporarily displaced with the expectation of returning to their long-time home, but thanks to the landlord, that was wishful thinking.
Mayor Adams to Shut Down Randall’s Island Tent Complex for Asylum-Seekers
The site has capacity for 1,000 people, but has seen relatively few visitors while continuing to encounter intense criticism from immigrants rights advocates and members of the City Council. Residents will be moved to a Manhattan hotel next week. Mayor Eric Adams is shutting down a controversial Randall’s Island tent...
Opinion: An All-of-the-Above to Fix NYC’s Housing Crisis
“We’re long past the point where we can squabble over one solution versus another. We have so many tools at our disposal—far too many of them sitting around gathering dust. It’s time we treat the housing problem like the crisis it is.”. The drumbeat of news stories,...
Language Access at the Polls, Explained
A patchwork of agencies, stakeholders and community groups help provide language-specific educational materials and translation services around city elections, what experts say is essential to making sure residents aren’t locked out of the democratic process. New York City residents speak hundreds of different languages—as many as 800, according to...
Why They Voted: New Yorkers Share What Drove Them to the Polls
Nearly 1.7 million people across the five boroughs turned up to vote for governor in Tuesday’s general election—up significantly from the June primary, but still lower than the number of ballots cast in the last gubernatorial race in 2018. This story was produced by student reporters in the...
Fate of Immigrant New Yorkers at Play in Governor’s Race, Advocates Warn
Immigrant advocates say they would prefer to continue to work with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, citing past accomplishments like the Excluded Workers Fund, and worry what a potential Lee Zeldin governorship would mean for their causes. Election Day is Tuesday. Find your poll site and ballot information here. Even...
40% of NYC Food Stamp Applicants Left Waiting for Benefits, Data Shows
The city’s Human Resources Administration (HRA) failed to promptly process four of every 10 food stamp applications during fiscal year 2022, when the rate of timely processing plummeted from about 92 percent in fiscal year 2021 to just over 60 percent. Chronic delays in food stamp application processing left...
Strong Turnout on Staten Island During Divisive Election Day
Voters’ varying perspectives and reluctance to share their views with a reporter seemed to reflect the deeply divisive nature of politics in 2022. Heated races for Congress and governor drove a steady stream of voters to the polls at Staten Island Technical High School Tuesday, where turnout at 11:45 am was nearly five times higher than at a similar time on primary day in June.
Opinion: How the Other Half Still Lives in NYC Housing
“In 1890, Jacob Riis photographed and documented the inhumane conditions of tenements in New York City: the lack of light, air, space, and basic sanitation. Today, 132 years later, much of New York City’s housing stock is still bad: unsafe water, broken elevators, mold, lack of heat, roaches, and rats.”
AG Urges New York Officials to Make ‘Deed Theft’ an Explicit Crime
Under current law, state and county prosecutors are bound by statutes of limitations and forced to rely on charges, like grand larceny, that do not take into account the magnitude of the crime, officials say. Attorney General Letitia James’ office is calling on New York lawmakers to make “deed theft”...
Meet the New Buildings Commissioner Replacing Eric Ulrich
New Acting Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik is an engineer and veteran Buildings Department official with previous experience in the private sector. Eric Ulrich’s resignation Thursday amid a criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney has paved the way for a veteran deputy to take over the Buildings Department. Kazimir Vilenchik,...
Rise of the ‘SHIMBY’? New Report Outlines Steps to Social Housing
A new report describes the path to social housing in New York through 20 policy proposals, from overhauling the property tax code and abolishing the city’s tax lien sale to cracking down on landlord violations and boosting public funding for tenant organizing. Councilmember Tiffany Cabán’s support for an Astoria...
City Limits
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.https://citylimits.org
Comments / 0