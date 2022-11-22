ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City Limits

Opinion: More Housing is the Progressive Choice

“More housing at any income level lowers nearby rents. We progressives should therefore be fighting for new housing with every bone in our bodies.”. With housing serving as the bedrock of many New York City policy discussions over the last few months, it has become increasingly clear that many fundamentally misunderstand the way that housing markets operate—and, therefore, many self-styled progressives unknowingly make political decisions counter to their stated values. It is time for that to change.
City Limits

Opinion: Rikers Crisis Demands Federal Receiver

“A hearing in federal court could decide whether or not the city, under Mayor Eric Adams, will maintain control of Rikers. The feds should take over.”. Like a fire out of control, the crisis continues in New York City’s jail system, especially at Rikers Island. So far this year, 18 human beings have died in the city’s jails—the most since 2013, when twice as many people were behind bars there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Building in Bushwick? Councilmember Lays Out Priorities for Rezonings

In a document issued Monday, Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez laid out her priorities for any new development that requires changes to the zoning code in one of the city’s most intense real estate markets. Under the City Council’s informal tradition of member deference, local members have effective veto power over land use applications in their districts.
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 16-22

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Opinion: Close the Loophole Letting Landlords Displace Rent-Stabilized Tenants

“It is somewhat common for landlords to attempt to circumvent the legal approval process to alter rent-stabilized apartments by cutting out the middleman.”. Last November, Leonel Gomez and his family were forced to vacate their rent-stabilized apartment in Sunset Park after a fire ravaged the building. The family was temporarily displaced with the expectation of returning to their long-time home, but thanks to the landlord, that was wishful thinking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Language Access at the Polls, Explained

A patchwork of agencies, stakeholders and community groups help provide language-specific educational materials and translation services around city elections, what experts say is essential to making sure residents aren’t locked out of the democratic process. New York City residents speak hundreds of different languages—as many as 800, according to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Strong Turnout on Staten Island During Divisive Election Day

Voters’ varying perspectives and reluctance to share their views with a reporter seemed to reflect the deeply divisive nature of politics in 2022. Heated races for Congress and governor drove a steady stream of voters to the polls at Staten Island Technical High School Tuesday, where turnout at 11:45 am was nearly five times higher than at a similar time on primary day in June.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
City Limits

Opinion: How the Other Half Still Lives in NYC Housing

“In 1890, Jacob Riis photographed and documented the inhumane conditions of tenements in New York City: the lack of light, air, space, and basic sanitation. Today, 132 years later, much of New York City’s housing stock is still bad: unsafe water, broken elevators, mold, lack of heat, roaches, and rats.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Meet the New Buildings Commissioner Replacing Eric Ulrich

New Acting Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik is an engineer and veteran Buildings Department official with previous experience in the private sector. Eric Ulrich’s resignation Thursday amid a criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney has paved the way for a veteran deputy to take over the Buildings Department. Kazimir Vilenchik,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

City Limits

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

 https://citylimits.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy