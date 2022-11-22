Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Medical examiner identifies 4 people killed in Snohomish County plane crash
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the four people killed in a small plane crashlast week. All four people on board a Cessna 208B were killed when the plane went down in an agricultural field near Harvey Airfield on Nov. 18. According to the...
Victims identified in Friday’s plane crash near Snohomish
Four people were killed Friday after a small plane crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed four fatalities,” spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said in an email Saturday.
NTSB: wing separated from plane before deadly crash in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board now say the right wing of a plane that crashed in Snohomish County last week may have separated from the aircraft in midair. The Cessna 208B crashed in a farm field near Harvey Airfield around 10:20 a.m. Friday. The...
Aviation International News
Four Dead after Crash of Raisbeck Test Flight
Four crewmembers are dead after a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX leased to Raisbeck Engineering crashed during a test flight on November 18 in Snohomish County near Everett, Washington. Killed in the crash were two Raisbeck test pilots that each had logged more than 10,000 flight hours, a flight-test director, and an instrumentation engineer.
KXL
NTSB: Wing Broke Before Plane Crash In Washington
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board says a wing from a Cessna 208B broke away before the plane crashed Friday into a field northeast of Seattle, killing the four people on board. The Seattle Times reports the NTSB said Monday the wreckage has been recovered and...
kinyradio.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes
Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
KING-5
First responders, witnesses react to fatal plane crash in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people died in a plane crash in Snohomish off Highway 2 Friday morning, and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now leading the investigation. Moments after the crash, Snohomish fire crews and police rushed to the difficult scene. “The terrain and...
4 killed in small plane crash near Seattle
All four people aboard a single-engine plane were killed when it crashed Friday morning just north of Seattle, Washington, officials said Saturday. The single-engine Textron 208B went down at 9:35 a.m. local time Friday in a field east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA had initially indicated Friday that two people were aboard the plane. However, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News on Saturday that there were four people aboard, all of whom died. The identities of the four victims have not been released. The crash scene was in an "unworked field," Snohomish County Fire District 4 said, and crews had difficulty accessing it due to the "terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals." Firefighters struggled to extinguish a large fire caused by the wreck, and had to lay down 2,000 feet of water hose to battle the flames, the fire department said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
MyNorthwest.com
KEPR
Death toll rises to 4 after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed 4 fatalities,” said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
kpq.com
