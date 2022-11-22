ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gov. Bill Lee appoints Dr. Ralph Alvarado, a Kentucky state senator, as state health commissioner

By Frank Gluck, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday appointed a Kentucky physician, state senator and a one-time candidate for lieutenant governor there as Tennessee's new health commissioner.

Dr. Ralph Alvarado is still a member of the Kentucky state Senate, where he served as Health and Welfare Committee chairman. The governor's office said he will resign his seat before taking his oath as Department of Health commissioner on Jan. 16. He will succeed Interim Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald.

Alvarado is a well-known Kentucky GOP politician. He spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and was selected by Gov. Matt Bevin as his running mate in his failed 2019 gubernatorial reelection bid.

“Dr. McDonald is a dedicated public servant, and I commend her continued leadership during this time of transition,” Lee said in a news release announcing the appointment. “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management experience make him well-positioned to lead the Department of Health, and I appreciate his service to Tennesseans.”

Alvarado sponsored a bill in 2017 that would have required people to submit medical malpractice claims to a medical review panel for consideration before they could file a lawsuit, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Then-Gov. Bevin signed that bill into law, but the state Supreme Court later struck that law down after determining it would unduly obstruct patients' access to the courts.

Related coverage:Former health chief: Political and religious 'tribalism' hindered COVID-19 response effort

Alvarado is the CEO of Alvarado Medical Services in Kentucky. His medical license shows he specializes in internal medicine. Alvarado earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, California. He completed his residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Kentucky.

Alvarado is co-chairman of the National Coalition of Physician Legislators. He is also a member of Kentucky Right to Life.

According to the Courier-Journal, he said in May 2022 that he was considering jumping into the Kentucky governor's race.

Alvarado became the first Hispanic person elected to that state's General Assembly after winning in 2014. Alvarado was raised in California, but his father is from Costa Rica and his mother is from Argentina, according to the Courier-Journal.

“It’s an honor to join Governor Lee’s team to advance health and prosperity for every Tennessean,” Alvarado said in a prepared statement. “I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to serving individuals and families across the Volunteer State.”

Alvarado's appointment marks the first time the Tennessee Department of Health will have a permanent commissioner since Dr. Lisa Piercey stepped down in May.

Frank Gluck is the health care reporter for The Tennessean. He can be reached at fgluck@tennessean.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FrankGluck.

Comments / 4

