Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hailstate.com
An Egg Bowl Moment For The Ages
OXFORD – There are moments in Egg Bowl history that live forever. Among them, there's the kick and the pick. Pegues' punt return. Dak's comeback. Not to even mention however you want to label the 2019 game's conclusion. Well, now add Randy's right hand to the list. Mississippi State...
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants
It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
tigerdroppings.com
Ole Miss Fans Threw Trash At Celebrating Mississippi State Players, Including a Chair
Ole Miss fans were not happy during Thursday night's loss to Mississippi State. At one point they were throwing trash on the field during the fourth quarter. Apparently, this didn't stop after the game... (The Spun)
Yardbarker
Ole Miss Reaches Major NIL Milestone
The Ole Miss Rebels hit a significant milestone in terms of NIL funding on the eve of the Egg Bowl. The Grove Collective announced via social media that it has already surpassed its 2023 revenue goal of 10 million dollars in NIL funding for Ole Miss student athletes. Here is...
Heated Lane Kiffin Goes After 'False Report' on Auburn Coaching Job
Lane Kiffin was not happy about the report alleging he'd leave Ole Miss for Auburn following the loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl
Will Rogers hooked up Lane Kiffin’s son after Egg Bowl
Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game when they fell to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, but Lane Kiffin’s son still walked away with a souvenir. Kiffin shared a screenshot on Twitter a few days before Thursday’s game that showed how his son, Knox, had reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Knox asked Rogers if he could have the junior’s towel at the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Kiffin jokingly criticized his son for “talking to the enemy,” but Rogers responded to Knox and told him “I got you bro.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss fans hammer SEC officiating after controversial fumble call
Another game and another rough outing for the SEC officiating crew. It appeared that Jaxson Dart threw a backwards pass, but the whistle blew the play when the ball hit the ground. After some discussion the officials decided the whistle was inadvertent and the down would be reset. But the officials realized quickly that didn’t make any sense, so they reviewed the play and determined the pass was backwards and MIssissippi State would have recovered the ball despite the fact that several players stopped when the whistle (which was allegedly accidental) blew.
Amid Coaching Rumors, Ole Miss Must Make One Last Ploy For Lane Kiffin
Keith Carter needs to make an offer that Lane Kiffin can't refuse.
Houston, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Houston High School football team will have a game with Louisville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol searches for missing woman by helicopter
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Here at home, The Mississippi Highway Patrol is using a helicopter to look for a missing woman. Her name is Jo Ann Decker. Crews started to search for her last night. Decker was previously reported missing this month and was later found. Decker has...
WTOK-TV
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
panolian.com
Robert Kevin Hodges, 52
On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
Mississippi family searching for their missing pet deer
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Panola County family is concerned about the safety of a 2-year-old deer named Elliott who hasn’t been seen for three weeks. Guy Wilbanks has quite a Noah’s Ark collection of animals on his hobby farm in Panola County. “We have 20 goats, two turkeys, approximately 60 chickens, and five […]
One killed, suspect apprehended after MS shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another man in custody after a shooting in Sardis, MS on Friday. The Panola County Sheriff said it happened near Belmont Road around 9:30 a.m. Two men were sitting together in a car when one man shot the other. The car they were in crashed into the […]
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
wtva.com
Community helps women's ministries renovate Tupelo home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Several local businesses are giving back to an organization that serves as a women's ministry. "I have a transformation story of my own; and then, I was asked to share that story at a local jail," Kelly Williams said. She is the director and founder...
Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
wtva.com
Cravin' Catfish provided Thanksgiving dinner to community
SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Thanksgiving is about being with family and friends and sharing a meal. For a certain Sherman restaurant, it was also a time to give back to the community. Since 2008, Cravin' Catfish has hosted a free Thanksgiving Day dinner, providing a warm plate to others. The...
Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
localmemphis.com
Family of killed 16 year old say she lived a life loving others
BATESVILLE, Miss — Takiyah Nelson, a 16 year old lost to gun violence just days after her 16th birthday. Her family is now speaking with ABC24 about her life and legacy. They say she led a life of love and happiness. “My baby 16 years old, she wouldn’t harm...
Comments / 0