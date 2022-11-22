ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

catamountsports.com

Catamounts Fall on the Road at Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Western Carolina women's basketball fell on the road 62-43 at Charleston Southern Wednesday at the Buccaneer Field House despite a flurried second-half comeback attempt. Turning Point:. Charleston Southern held Western Carolina to just four points in the first quarter and seven in the second building a...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Four Catamounts Earn CSC Academic All-District

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Four student-athletes from the Western Carolina volleyball team were placed on the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, it was announced on Tuesday. Fifth-year seniors Sydney Carlson and Merry Gebel along with junior Eden Punch and sophomore Bailey Hartsough represent the Catamounts on the squad. The quartet advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, in which first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America selections will be announced in early December.
CULLOWHEE, NC
WRAL News

Appalachian State offers Smoky Mountain junior Da'Mare Williams

Sylva, N.C. — Smoky Mountain High School junior athlete Da'Mare Williams has reported an offer from Appalachian State University. It is his first offer. Williams is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He plays wide receiver and cornerback. '. Williams enjoyed a breakout season this fall. He caught 61...
BOONE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Across WNC, high school football is king

Tears flowed freely under the lights of C.E. Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville the evening of Oct. 14. The Tuscola High Mountaineers had just earned a thrilling double-overtime victory over the Pisgah Bears, breaking a nine-game losing streak in the so-called Haywood County Championship Game. Players, parents and cheerleaders — even...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
atozsports.com

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
thebluebanner.net

How Zelda Fitzgerald Tragically Died on Zillicoa Street

Editor’s Note, Content Warning: This article contains mentions of fire, death and sexual assault. While most notable for her 1920’s flap dancing, novel “Save Me The Waltz”, and marriage to ”The Great Gatsby”’s author, F. Scott Fitzgerald, the community of Asheville tends to remember Zelda’s untimely death in the Highland Hospital fire of 1948.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Lodging

Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
ASHEVILLE, NC

