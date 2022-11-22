Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Fall on the Road at Charleston Southern
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Western Carolina women's basketball fell on the road 62-43 at Charleston Southern Wednesday at the Buccaneer Field House despite a flurried second-half comeback attempt. Turning Point:. Charleston Southern held Western Carolina to just four points in the first quarter and seven in the second building a...
catamountsports.com
Four Catamounts Earn CSC Academic All-District
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Four student-athletes from the Western Carolina volleyball team were placed on the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, it was announced on Tuesday. Fifth-year seniors Sydney Carlson and Merry Gebel along with junior Eden Punch and sophomore Bailey Hartsough represent the Catamounts on the squad. The quartet advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, in which first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America selections will be announced in early December.
2023 In-State WR Commits to Clemson
2023 in-state WR Tyler Brown announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
Appalachian State offers Smoky Mountain junior Da'Mare Williams
Sylva, N.C. — Smoky Mountain High School junior athlete Da'Mare Williams has reported an offer from Appalachian State University. It is his first offer. Williams is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He plays wide receiver and cornerback. '. Williams enjoyed a breakout season this fall. He caught 61...
Mountain Xpress
Across WNC, high school football is king
Tears flowed freely under the lights of C.E. Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville the evening of Oct. 14. The Tuscola High Mountaineers had just earned a thrilling double-overtime victory over the Pisgah Bears, breaking a nine-game losing streak in the so-called Haywood County Championship Game. Players, parents and cheerleaders — even...
Record-Setting Kicker B.T. Potter Set to Run Down Hill One Final Time
Record-setting kicker B.T. Potter is set to play in his final game in Death Valley when Clemson faces South Carolina in the annual rivalry matchup.
southeasthoops.com
Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Gamecocks Aim For Another Upset
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction for the November 26 matchup at Memorial Stadium in Week 13 in SEC football. The Gamecocks scored one of the most surprising wins of the college football season in Week 12, as...
atozsports.com
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Clemson Jumps in Latest College Football Playoff
The Clemson Tigers took advantage of losses ahead of them, as they jumped from No. 9 in last week's College Football Playoff ranking to No. in this week's ranking.
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
Henderson Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
A $20 scratch-off lottery ticket turned into a $2 million prize for one lucky Henderson County man.
thebluebanner.net
How Zelda Fitzgerald Tragically Died on Zillicoa Street
Editor’s Note, Content Warning: This article contains mentions of fire, death and sexual assault. While most notable for her 1920’s flap dancing, novel “Save Me The Waltz”, and marriage to ”The Great Gatsby”’s author, F. Scott Fitzgerald, the community of Asheville tends to remember Zelda’s untimely death in the Highland Hospital fire of 1948.
WLOS.com
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
kiss951.com
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
Deputies search for missing Buncombe Co. woman
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Weaverville woman.
Lodging
Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
