ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Pediatric hospitalizations spiking on L.I. amid RSV surge

By Jennifer McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYGDI_0jKT02yp00

Pediatric hospitalizations spike on Long Island as RSV surge continues 02:09

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The surge in RSV is not over.

On Long Island, pediatric hospitalizations are spiking, up 60%.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met anxious parents and their toddler daughter who survived a traumatic hospitalization.

Three-year-old Ella Ghiam is in the arms of her parents after being released from intensive care at Cohen Children's Hospital after a frightening battle with respiratory syncytial virus.

"I'm feeling better," Ella said.

"What do you remember about the hospital?" McLogan asked.

"I remember the breathing mask ... It was hard to breathe, me, my nose," Ella said.

RELATED STORY: As "triple-demic" fears grow, New York City in serious need of PICU nurses

"I hope no parent has to go through it. It was terrifying," Ella's mother, Anita Binavi-Ghiam, said.

"We did not expect for this virus to be as serious and the symptoms to be as grave as they were," Ella's father, Armin Ghiam, said.

Ella's airways were plugged, she refused to swallow food or drink and her fever was not responding to medicine.

"Cough, wheezing, fever, some vomiting, some decreased eating," said Dr. Matthew Harris, who works in Cohen's pediatric emergency room.

Ella's parents called their pediatrician at the first sign of symptoms. In rare instances like hers, it becomes critical.

"Primarily, it's severe respiratory failure, and this means they need oxygen support. They almost invariably need mechanical ventilation," said pediatric critical care doctor James Schneider.

The nationwide RSV surge began six weeks ago, leading to bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

"It hasn't really petered out yet. It's still going strong," Northwell Health chair of pediatric services Dr. Charles Schleien said.

RELATED STORY: Dr. Modana Yazdi, pediatrician, pleads with parents to get their children vaccinated amid "triple-demic" concerns

Most children by the age of 2 will have at least a mild case of RSV, but RSV disappeared during the pandemic.

"Now we have this incredible surge, which is probably due to the fact that all these babies have no antibodies," Schleien said.

Doctors say facing the triple threat of RSV, flu and COVID this Thanksgiving is daunting. Lower your family's risk by washing hands, covering the cough and cleaning surfaces.

Doctors say flu vaccines are a must. There is no vaccine as yet for RSV.

RELATED STORY: RSV and other respiratory illnesses spiking in children across Tri-State

"Surreal, seeing your daughter on a breathing mask, and she's only 3 and a half," Binavi-Ghiam said.

But Ella will be home for the holidays.

"This was a wonderful gift for us to receive just before Thanksgiving," Ghiam said.

Northwell doctors are helping their youngest patients have a Thanksgiving to remember.

The medical world hopes for an RSV vaccine within two years. In the meantime, the virus is usually contagious for up to eight days, but some infants can continue to spread RSV for as long as four weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases

Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
DETROIT, MI
EverydayHealth.com

RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate

Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Severe RSV illness possible in adults

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
People

RSV Cases Surge in Older Adults Across America with Hospitalization Rates Up 10 Times in Seniors

The CDC has reported a record amount of hospitalizations in older adults that have been hit with the Respiratory Syncytial Virus The Respiratory Syncytial Virus is affecting children and adults across the United States. According to new data, about 6 out of every 100,000 seniors have been hospitalized with the virus. This season, which ranges from mid-September to mid-November, has seen a surge in RSV cases among older adults with hospitalization rates 10 times higher than last season. In previous years the CDC saw an average of 60,000-120,000 hospitalizations...
Gizmodo

One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
Parade

If You Haven’t Gotten COVID Yet, This Might Be Why

At the dawn of the pandemic, it was shocking—and terrifying—to hear when someone you knew tested positive for COVID. While the pandemic should certainly still be taken seriously, thanks to COVID vaccines and boosters becoming widely available, for the vast majority of people, getting COVID is a lot less scary than it used to be. In fact, at this point in the pandemic, it’s more surprising to hear about someone who hasn’t tested positive for the virus at some point in the past two years.
Raleigh News & Observer

To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods

Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
UPI News

Adults can become severely ill from RSV

As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Daily Beast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
EverydayHealth.com

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy