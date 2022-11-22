Read full article on original website
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
Holiday Open House in Woodstock December 2
Woodstock will hold its 40th annual Holiday Open House on Friday, December 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. throughout the hamlet of Woodstock. Enjoy a festive Woodstock evening of holiday shopping and supporting local merchants. The event includes a holiday window-decorating contest, Mrs. Claus face-painting at Houst’s, a tree-lighting on...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
Snowflake Festival in Kingston
The Snowflake Festival will take place on Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District. This year’s event will feature holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horsedrawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.
Ars Choralis announces holiday concert series
The award-winning chorus Ars Choralis, known for its innovative programming and led by artistic director Barbara Pickhardt, has announced its holiday concert series. “Welcome Yule: Wondrous Mystery” will be performed on Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m. at the Holy Cross/Santa Cruz Episcopal Church, located at 30 Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston and on Sunday, December 4 at 4 p.m. at the Overlook United Methodist Church at 233 Tinker Street in Woodstock. This program, a continuation of a 25-year tradition, will explore the mysterious musical expression of Christmas with works as diverse as a 12th-century mystery play, Charpentier’s 18th-century Christmas motet and contemporary favorites such as Morten Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium.” Featured soloists will be 11-year-old boy soprano Reece Boyer and soprano Amy Martin. Tickets cost $25 at the door, $20 in advance and $10 for students.
Holiday in Saugerties December 4
A Holiday in the Village of Saugerties will be held on Sunday, December 4 starting at noon. The parade begins at 6 p.m. The festivities include a community tree-lighting, a deejay playing music, the great toy giveaway sponsored by Bob Siracusano, Santa and his elves, horsedrawn carriage rides, a craft and bake sale, open house in all the shops with goodies and activities throughout.
Arts Society of Kingston seeks harmony amid upheavals
The Arts Society of Kingston (ASK) is something of a local treasure. For the past 28 years, professional and amateur artists could join ASK and exhibit their work up to eight times a year. There was no jury; no one was turned down. Friends and fellow artists are welcomed to...
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
Bardavon Announces Date for Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights
The Bardavon announced details about Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival in Poughkeepsie. The official kickoff to the holiday season in Poughkeepsie is always the annual Celebration of Lights event in Poughkeepsie. So many memories over the years of hangin out at Noah's Ark with friends and gathering across the street for the tree lighting in Dongen Park.
Jeter’s castle up for auction
GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
Wonderland of Lights, Rhinebeck
Come enjoy the dazzling light displays as they brighten and dance in the night sky. Celebrate the Holidays at The Wonderland of Lights show at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, in Rhinebeck, NY. Featuring dozens of dazzling displays to delight the entire family! The show is from November 25 –December 25, 2022! Tickets can be bought online through the website or at the gate.
Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner
A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
Buy Nothing Day November 26 in New Paltz
A Buy Nothing Day sale will take place on Saturday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Paltz Friends Meetinghouse (Quakers), located at 8 North Manheim Boulevard in New Paltz. Shop for gently used, like-new items for your gift-giving needs, free of charge! Say “No” to shopping and “Yes” to recycling and sharing!
Matt Nakoa in Phoenicia concert
Flying Cat Music presents Matt Nakoa in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26, at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Phoenicia. Nakoa returns to Phoenicia for a delayed encore performance in the Flying Cat Music concert series. After dazzling the audience at his 2019 show, Matt was invited to perform again in 2020 before the Covid pandemic forced the Flying Cat concert series into a two-year hiatus. Described as “Jerry Lee Lewis meets Beethoven,” Nakoa is a rising young artist of a fine caliber. Folk luminary Tom Rush, with whom Matt regularly plays when Rush is touring, calls Nakoa “a black-belt musical wizard”, adding, “I’m hoping he’ll let me open for him when he’s doing stadiums.”
Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
