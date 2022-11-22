Read full article on original website
Get Wild: A short history of the Eagles Nest Wilderness
Eagles Nest Wilderness soars above Summit County, luring us into its embrace. Although the towering mountains, rushing streams and lush meadows have existed for hundreds of thousands of years, Eagles Nest’s history as federal wilderness area is much more recent. The original Wilderness Act was passed in 1964 (the...
Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco now open for ice skating
The Meadow Creek Pond, behind Walmart in Frisco, is now open daily for free public ice skating from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Throughout the rest of the winter, the Frisco public works department will be clearing the ice of snow and maintaining this ice surface regularly. Even with ongoing maintenance throughout the season, the town of Frisco is warning the public that natural ice conditions exist on the pond.
Welcome the holiday season with Keystone’s Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village
With snow on the ground and ski resorts continually opening more terrain, the winter season has arrived. Keystone is planning to welcome the colder weather with its annual Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village this weekend. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the village...
Stork & Bear Co. wins Best Clothing Store: Children’s for Best of Summit 2022
For the owner of Stork & Bear Co. and Around the World Toys, there’s never a dull moment at the store, which was voted both Best Clothing Store: Children’s and Best Toy Store in the 2022 Best of Summit awards. “It’s kind of like Christmas every day,” said...
Inflation, cost of living increases highlight the importance of community dinners this Thanksgiving
With historic inflation and a more than 150% increase in demand for aid at local food banks compared to 2021, leaders and volunteers across Summit County have been working hard to provide a welcoming dinner for the community this Thanksgiving. Family & Intercultural Resource Center executive director Brianne Snow said...
Opinion | Tony Jones: A time to be thankful
Today is Thanksgiving Day, a hallowed American holiday, the meaning of which may differ for citizens of this country, depending on their heritage. For many, it is a day to commemorate Rockwellian tales of the Pilgrims and the feast some histories tell us they held with the friendly Indigenous people they’d encountered upon landing on the wild shores of this continent. To others, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a land grab and genocide that would fuel the turbulent relations between Indians and European settlers for centuries to come. Unraveling those mists that cloud the history of Thanksgiving is not a can of worms I intend to open in this column.
Letter to the Editor: Government wage increases will cause more inflation locally
Initially we had the town of Silverthorne increase their pay scale for all employees because they had a budget overage of about $500,000 for wages. Nobody, including the Summit Daily News bothered to ask how many positions were still unfilled. Was it five positions at $100,000, or was it 10 positions at $50,000? Most likely the latter.
Letter to the Editor: The heroes of our 2022 election made sure your vote counted
Now that we can safely watch TV without being flooded with campaign ads, political signs are hopefully down, unwanted text messages/phone calls have stopped, and our mailboxes are no longer full of candidate mailings. It is time to accept the results of the election and thank the real heroes of the 2022 General Election.
