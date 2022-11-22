ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation

By Ali Longwell, Vail Daily
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts

Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: A short history of the Eagles Nest Wilderness

Eagles Nest Wilderness soars above Summit County, luring us into its embrace. Although the towering mountains, rushing streams and lush meadows have existed for hundreds of thousands of years, Eagles Nest’s history as federal wilderness area is much more recent. The original Wilderness Act was passed in 1964 (the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Knapp Ranch expands while keeping business in the family

More than 25 years in the making, Bud Knapp and his late wife, Betsy, worked passionately and diligently to create a working farm located in the greater upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards built around a vision of stewardship, responsible land use, sustainability and preservation. More recently, Knapp, 85,...
EDWARDS, CO
Summit Daily News

Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco now open for ice skating

The Meadow Creek Pond, behind Walmart in Frisco, is now open daily for free public ice skating from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Throughout the rest of the winter, the Frisco public works department will be clearing the ice of snow and maintaining this ice surface regularly. Even with ongoing maintenance throughout the season, the town of Frisco is warning the public that natural ice conditions exist on the pond.
FRISCO, CO
kuer.org

The Colorado River Compact turns 100 years old. Is it still working?

On a chilly fall day, Eric Kuhn walked along a gravel path above the Colorado River in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The former head of the Colorado River District, a water agency based on the state’s Western Slope, paused where one of its tributaries, the Roaring Fork, spilled into the river, creating a two-tone stream at the confluence, of beige and dark brown.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Longtime Aspen first responder facing misdemeanor allegations

After a monthslong inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces six misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl. The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office recused itself from the case,...
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Tony Jones: A time to be thankful

Today is Thanksgiving Day, a hallowed American holiday, the meaning of which may differ for citizens of this country, depending on their heritage. For many, it is a day to commemorate Rockwellian tales of the Pilgrims and the feast some histories tell us they held with the friendly Indigenous people they’d encountered upon landing on the wild shores of this continent. To others, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a land grab and genocide that would fuel the turbulent relations between Indians and European settlers for centuries to come. Unraveling those mists that cloud the history of Thanksgiving is not a can of worms I intend to open in this column.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Early morning fire at Ami’s Acres Tuesday sends one to hospital, displaces residents

A structure fire at Ami’s Acres RV Park ignited early Tuesday morning leaving one person in hospital, according to a news release from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department. “The quick response of firefighters kept this fire to the building of origin and stopped the flames from spreading to additional property,” Incident Commander Ryan Wyckoff said.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy