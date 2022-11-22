Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts
Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
Summit Daily News
Looking to grab first chair on one of Summit County’s ski resorts? Check out these grab-and-go breakfast options.
Summit County takes its skiing and riding seriously. With four resorts nestled within its county lines, those who are passionate about the sport will hustle to make “first chair,” the term used to describe someone nabbing the first seat on the lift heading up the mountain. Not only...
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: A short history of the Eagles Nest Wilderness
Eagles Nest Wilderness soars above Summit County, luring us into its embrace. Although the towering mountains, rushing streams and lush meadows have existed for hundreds of thousands of years, Eagles Nest’s history as federal wilderness area is much more recent. The original Wilderness Act was passed in 1964 (the...
Westbound I-70 reopens after closure between Frisco and Vail Pass Summit
Westbound lanes of I-70 reopened after being closed Friday afternoon between Frisco and Vail Pass Summit. The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that the lanes were closed due to safety concerns. A short time later, the lanes reopened.
Summit Daily News
Avalanche closes I-70 near Loveland Ski Area Monday; Vail Pass skiers trigger slide Saturday
“Deep blue, Alpine” skies and “soft, glittering snow” enticed four skiers to take turns down a north-facing slope near Uneva Peak close to Vail Pass Saturday, Nov. 19, but as the second skier carved down the backcountry run, the snow collapsed around him. The first skier was...
Knapp Ranch expands while keeping business in the family
More than 25 years in the making, Bud Knapp and his late wife, Betsy, worked passionately and diligently to create a working farm located in the greater upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards built around a vision of stewardship, responsible land use, sustainability and preservation. More recently, Knapp, 85,...
Summit Daily News
Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco now open for ice skating
The Meadow Creek Pond, behind Walmart in Frisco, is now open daily for free public ice skating from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Throughout the rest of the winter, the Frisco public works department will be clearing the ice of snow and maintaining this ice surface regularly. Even with ongoing maintenance throughout the season, the town of Frisco is warning the public that natural ice conditions exist on the pond.
Summit Daily News
Welcome the holiday season with Keystone’s Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village
With snow on the ground and ski resorts continually opening more terrain, the winter season has arrived. Keystone is planning to welcome the colder weather with its annual Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village this weekend. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the village...
kuer.org
The Colorado River Compact turns 100 years old. Is it still working?
On a chilly fall day, Eric Kuhn walked along a gravel path above the Colorado River in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The former head of the Colorado River District, a water agency based on the state’s Western Slope, paused where one of its tributaries, the Roaring Fork, spilled into the river, creating a two-tone stream at the confluence, of beige and dark brown.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Vipers poised to build off last season’s fan energy and excitement
Summit County offers many sports to watch throughout the winter. Whether that is attending a local ski and snowboard competition, watching a Summit High School winter sports team or cheering at a local Nordic ski race, Summit offers something for every sports lover. Last year, one of the most popular...
Summit Daily News
Inflation, cost of living increases highlight the importance of community dinners this Thanksgiving
With historic inflation and a more than 150% increase in demand for aid at local food banks compared to 2021, leaders and volunteers across Summit County have been working hard to provide a welcoming dinner for the community this Thanksgiving. Family & Intercultural Resource Center executive director Brianne Snow said...
Rachel Olguin-Fresquez, former Eagle County judge, transitions to 5th Judicial District court
On Oct. 25, Gov. Jared Polis appointed the newest judge of the 5th Judicial District. Presiding over Clear Creek, Summit, Lake and Eagle counties, Rachel Olguin-Fresquez has filled Judge Russell Granger’s seat on the bench following his Nov. 1 retirement. Olguin-Fresquez has years of experience working within the 5th...
Aspen Daily News
Longtime Aspen first responder facing misdemeanor allegations
After a monthslong inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces six misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl. The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office recused itself from the case,...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Government wage increases will cause more inflation locally
Initially we had the town of Silverthorne increase their pay scale for all employees because they had a budget overage of about $500,000 for wages. Nobody, including the Summit Daily News bothered to ask how many positions were still unfilled. Was it five positions at $100,000, or was it 10 positions at $50,000? Most likely the latter.
Retired architect designs homes for neighbors, builds new firm after Marshall Fire
SUPERIOR, Colo. — Trying to find a way to help – that's the story of many who responded after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County last December. Jason Serbu survived the fire but lost his own home. He couldn't sit on the sidelines...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Tony Jones: A time to be thankful
Today is Thanksgiving Day, a hallowed American holiday, the meaning of which may differ for citizens of this country, depending on their heritage. For many, it is a day to commemorate Rockwellian tales of the Pilgrims and the feast some histories tell us they held with the friendly Indigenous people they’d encountered upon landing on the wild shores of this continent. To others, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a land grab and genocide that would fuel the turbulent relations between Indians and European settlers for centuries to come. Unraveling those mists that cloud the history of Thanksgiving is not a can of worms I intend to open in this column.
nbc11news.com
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KKCO) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Early morning fire at Ami’s Acres Tuesday sends one to hospital, displaces residents
A structure fire at Ami’s Acres RV Park ignited early Tuesday morning leaving one person in hospital, according to a news release from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department. “The quick response of firefighters kept this fire to the building of origin and stopped the flames from spreading to additional property,” Incident Commander Ryan Wyckoff said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Crash victims identified in double-fatality wreck that occurred outside Carbondale last week
Two Carbondale women were killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Cattle Creek Road north of Carbondale late the night of Nov. 17, and which has been under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed Wednesday that Lana Jeffryes, 56,...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The heroes of our 2022 election made sure your vote counted
Now that we can safely watch TV without being flooded with campaign ads, political signs are hopefully down, unwanted text messages/phone calls have stopped, and our mailboxes are no longer full of candidate mailings. It is time to accept the results of the election and thank the real heroes of the 2022 General Election.
