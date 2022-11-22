Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation

Today is Thanksgiving Day, a hallowed American holiday, the meaning of which may differ for citizens of this country, depending on their heritage. For many, it is a day to commemorate Rockwellian tales of the Pilgrims and the feast some histories tell us they held with the friendly Indigenous people they’d encountered upon landing on the wild shores of this continent. To others, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a land grab and genocide that would fuel the turbulent relations between Indians and European settlers for centuries to come. Unraveling those mists that cloud the history of Thanksgiving is not a can of worms I intend to open in this column.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO