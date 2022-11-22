Read full article on original website
WSET
Virginia Baseball Coaches Association announces inaugural Hall of Fame class
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Ten legendary coaches who have made a tremendous impact on the high school and college baseball landscape across Virginia have been named to the inaugural Hall of Fame class of the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association (VBCA). The coaches, ranging from the winningest coaches in Virginia...
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
peninsulachronicle.com
Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy
HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
Hampton educator earns statewide honor
You’ve heard of the three R’s of education, and you probably wonder why only one of them actually begins with an R. Unlike two-thirds of the traditional “reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic,” a field for the 21st century fits the bill:. Robotics. At Hampton Middle...
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Arthur Ashe Center dispute could go to court, but Richmond School Board member backs another path
An ongoing dispute between the Richmond School Board and the city over the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center has led the board to put the city on notice of the possible legal options it can pursue.
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
Man wins $150,000 on his first Virginia Lottery ticket
Hampton man, Danny Johnson, told lottery officials he usually tells people they are wasting their money playing lottery games. However, as the Powerball jackpot reached record highs in November, Johnson's friend started pestering him and he eventually decided to buy a ticket.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
John Randolph Medical Center name to change
John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., will have a new name effective December 14, 2022. According to a November 8 news release from HCA Virginia, John Randolph Medical Center will become the TriCities Hospital as well as the TriCities ER to become the Prince George ER. The hospital's expansion beyond Hopewell's city borders and into regions south of Richmond, according to JRMC Chief Executive Officer Joe Mazzo, made the name change inevitable. HCA says the new name is more inclusive and reflective of HCA's values while honoring the history of the facility. "For more than 100 years, John Randolph Medical Center has provided healthcare to the TriCities community," HCA said.
WTKR
High school football regional finals set for Friday and Saturday
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Eight area teams are three wins away from hoisting state championships and are looking to take the next step this weekend. Phoebus continues its quest for back-to-back state championships, headlining a handful of match-ups between local teams in regional championship games. Region 6A:. (4) Western Branch @...
WAVY News 10
Students in St. Paul’s area of Norfolk get escorts from buses to help reduce violence
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk residents and members of the New Virginia Majority group have begun meeting school buses in the St. Paul’s area and escorting students home as part of an effort to help reduce violence in the community. Volunteers have spent the past week meeting buses...
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful to be home for the holidays
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The transport process is difficult, but mom and grandma don’t complain. Every Monday on the campus of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, 17-year-old Donasia Lee gets occupational therapy, and every other week she gets three days of physical therapy. “We are...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia
Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
WAVY News 10
Newport News Police holding hiring event
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
Augusta Free Press
Why did Chris Jones pull the trigger? He was a top student, but troubled young man
Chris Jones had a chance to escape the difficult upbringing that had him shuttling back and forth between living with his mother, father and grandmother in public housing in Petersburg. But Jones, who faces three second-degree murder charges in the Nov. 13 mass shooting that took the lives of three...
This 8-year-old in Gloucester had a different type of birthday wish.
GLOUCESTER, Va. — A birthday party for an 8-year-old typically consists of lots of presents, a party with friends and a themed cake. But for his birthday, Isaac O'Shields, a resident of Gloucester, wanted something different. He wanted to help his community for his special day. So, he asked...
New this holiday season: 100 tiny elf doors hidden throughout Downtown Norfolk
Some elves have been busy hiding tiny doors throughout Downtown Norfolk. It's a magical new holiday feature in the city this season.
Virginia Beach Parents speak out after accusing daycare teacher for slapping their one-year-old
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Parents, Kaitlyn Price and James Delauny, said a daycare worker slapped their one-year-old son in the face. They said the incident happened on Friday at Haygood KinderCare in Virginia Beach. A spokesperson for the daycare said the teacher was immediately fired. One-year-old Jack...
