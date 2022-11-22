John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., will have a new name effective December 14, 2022. According to a November 8 news release from HCA Virginia, John Randolph Medical Center will become the TriCities Hospital as well as the TriCities ER to become the Prince George ER. The hospital's expansion beyond Hopewell's city borders and into regions south of Richmond, according to JRMC Chief Executive Officer Joe Mazzo, made the name change inevitable. HCA says the new name is more inclusive and reflective of HCA's values while honoring the history of the facility. "For more than 100 years, John Randolph Medical Center has provided healthcare to the TriCities community," HCA said.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO