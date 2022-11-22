ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry, VA

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy

HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
HAMPTON, VA
Tribune-Review

Hampton educator earns statewide honor

You’ve heard of the three R’s of education, and you probably wonder why only one of them actually begins with an R. Unlike two-thirds of the traditional “reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic,” a field for the 21st century fits the bill:. Robotics. At Hampton Middle...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Mercury

After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda

Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources.  While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
theprincegeorgejournal.com

John Randolph Medical Center name to change

John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., will have a new name effective December 14, 2022. According to a November 8 news release from HCA Virginia, John Randolph Medical Center will become the TriCities Hospital as well as the TriCities ER to become the Prince George ER. The hospital's expansion beyond Hopewell's city borders and into regions south of Richmond, according to JRMC Chief Executive Officer Joe Mazzo, made the name change inevitable. HCA says the new name is more inclusive and reflective of HCA's values while honoring the history of the facility. "For more than 100 years, John Randolph Medical Center has provided healthcare to the TriCities community," HCA said.
HOPEWELL, VA
WTKR

High school football regional finals set for Friday and Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Eight area teams are three wins away from hoisting state championships and are looking to take the next step this weekend. Phoebus continues its quest for back-to-back state championships, headlining a handful of match-ups between local teams in regional championship games. Region 6A:. (4) Western Branch @...
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia

Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Police holding hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

