Outdoorsman has been serving the Lubbock area since 1977
LUBBOCK, Texas—Remember Outdoorsman when you shop small this holiday season. Outdoorsman is a small, home-owned family business that has been open since 1977. They have a passion for helping their customers find exactly what they are looking for in outdoor apparel, clothing, comfortable footwear and more. Outdoorsman is located at 6602 Slide Road or find them at outdoorsmanlbk.com or on Facebook at Outdoorsman.
This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing
When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
J. Hoffman’s has been a Lubbock local women’s boutique for 49 years
LUBBOCK, Texas— J. Hoffman’s offers fine brands like Kendra Scott, Brighton, Lagos Fine Jewelry and more. You can shop J. Hoffman’s at their original location for 49 years, 4918-50th street. Plus, keep up with all the latest styles on Facebook at J. Hoffman’s and on their website at jhoffmans.com.
How Black Friday has changed in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Black Friday is the day where many go out to start or finish their holiday shopping. In Lubbock, the day after Thanksgiving is when many stores at the South Plains Mall have great deals. At the South Plains Mall on Black Friday, more families were able to enjoy a day of shopping […]
Inspired by Native Son Buddy Holly, Lubbock Meets Its Fun Future
THE SPIRIT OF ’50s-era rocker Buddy Holly reigns supreme over Lubbock. He’s everywhere, and it makes sense, as there is a connection between the Lubbock-born Holly’s enthusiasm for then-emerging recording technology and the city’s embrace of progress and innovation. Take the trip to Lubbock, and much of what you’ll see has only been built in just the past few years, including the triumphant, state-of-the-art Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, which opened to full capacity in August 2021. The architecturally impressive hall is home to the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Lubbock, and hosts performances by touring Broadway shows, comedians, and rock and country artists.
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 66th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through Thursday, December 22nd. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.
LFR responds to storage shed fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 44th Street and Avenue U just before 1:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Texas couple unknowingly brings their 5 pound Chihuahua to airport in suitcase
LUBBOCK, Texas - A Texas couple is sharing their story of when they unknowingly brought their five-pound Chihuahua to the airport, in their suitcase. "So yeah, we just accidentally took a dog with us," said Jared Owens. Jared and Kristi Owens of Lubbock were headed to Las Vegas last fall,...
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Morning rain looking to die down before game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain showers, with a few snow flakes mixed in at times, will continue to develop and spread over most of the South Plains through the morning hours. However, the overall system that has brought this activity over the last few days will slowly be moving off to the east.
Overnight stabbing now fatal, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A stabbing early Friday morning was fatal, according to an update by the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after the stabbing, which occurred in the 5500 block of Amherst Street at 2:27 a.m.
SI Tickets: Modestly Priced Seats Available for Oklahoma's Return to Texas Tech
Brent Venables knows his way around Lubbock, but the Sooners haven't been to West Texas since the 2020 pandemic.
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas — Every year, there are shoppers that dart into grocery stores to get those last-minute items for their big Thanksgiving feast. Often when you wait until the eleventh hour, those Thanksgiving staples are gone, but not this time around. “This year is probably as close to normal...
TikTok Challenge Leads to Stolen Car and Arrest in Lubbock
A Lubbock woman was arrested after she drove off in a stranger's car for what she says was a "TikTok challenge." KAMC News reports that the victim had parked their car by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street and I-27. This was on Thursday, November 17th. They...
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 25.
LPD responded to overnight stabbing in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police responded to a stabbing overnight in the 5500 block of Amherst Street early Friday morning. The call came in at 2:27 a.m., LPD said. One person suffered serious injuries. The name was not yet released. Online jail records indicated a 21-year-old woman was arrested also in the 5500 block Amherst Street overnight.
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
