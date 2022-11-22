The worst-kept secret on the college football coaching carousel is now official. Former Carolina Panthers and Baylor Bears head coach Matt Rhule is now the man tasked with returning the Nebraska Cornhuskers to their former glory. The school made the official announcement on Saturday morning after completing their 2022 regular season on Friday with a Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Matt Rhule hiring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO