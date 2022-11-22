ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shockers’ comeback bid falls short, lose Champions Classic trophy game

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a drama-free win over Grand Canyon on Monday afternoon, the Wichita State University Shockers were feeling good about their chances against San Francisco in the Champions Classic final.

After trailing for most of the game, though, the comeback bid fell short, and the Shockers were dealt their second loss of the season, 67-63.

Points were hard to come by for the Shockers in the first half, who were shooting just 20% from the field in the first 15 minutes of the game, but they closed out the half with a 9-0 run that trimmed the San Francisco lead to 27-23 at the half.

The San Francisco Dons would extend their lead to double digits in the second half, but a surge of scoring and defense would bring the Shockers to within two points as time began to run out. A pair of free throws by San Francisco would ice the game.

Jaykwon Walton was the leading scorer for the Shockers, pouring in 21 points and snagging 10 rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. (16) and Gus Okafor (10) joined Walton in double-digit scoring.

Up next, the Shockers return home for a matchup with Tarleton State. That game is set to tip off at 3 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ESPN+.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

KSN News

