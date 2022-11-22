Read full article on original website
Carolina Clemson match up at Noon on ABC Columbia
ABC COLUMBIA–The annual Carolina Clemson rivalry will be seen in front of a national network television audience. The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers will kick off at Noon ET on ABC Columbia WOLO TV-25. This will be the 119th match-up in one of the nation’s oldest college football rivalries.
Jackson II Powers Gamecocks Over Upstate
Jackson, averaging 16.5 ppg coming in, bettered his previous high of 20 set in a 32-point loss to Colorado State last week. Jacobi Wright scored 10 points for South Carolina (3-3) and Brown had a team-high nine rebounds. There were 11 lead changes in the first half and Upstate led...
Clemson wins 38th Blood Bowl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Every year the Gamecocks and Tigers are out for blood, literally. Today the blood connection announced that Clemson is the winner of the 38th annual Blood Bowl. Each year, leading up to the football game fans and students at each school compete to see who can...
HIGHLIGHTS: Dutch Fork defeats Gaffney, advance to Class 5A final
The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes are advancing to the Class 5A final after defeating Gaffney, 51-28, in the Class 5A Upper State final.
Gas prices down in SC during holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re filling up at the pump this holiday weekend, prices are down. According to AAA, in the Midlands drivers are paying an average of $3.11 per gallon for regular gas. That’s down more than 12 cents from a week ago. The National average...
Gas prices down ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re filling up at the pump ahead of Thanksgiving prices are down. According to AAA here in the midlands drivers are paying an average of $3.11 per gallon for regular. That’s down more than 12 cents from a week ago. The national average has...
SCHP works to prevent crashes and fatalities this Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Last year in South Carolina during Thanksgiving weekend there were more than 1400 collisions and twelve of them were deadly, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. This thanksgiving weekend South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force not only on the highways but...
Turkey cooking safety tips from Columbia Fire Department
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department wants to keep you safe this Thanksgiving with some helpful guidelines to follow. They say while you’re cooking your turkey you should continue checking on it to avoid burning it. If you plan to fry your turkey, make to do it...
Local Living: A look at some holiday happenings in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are taking a look at some of the holiday happenings across the Midlands. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in November and December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can...
Annual Trouble in Toyland report released
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The U.S. Public Interest Research Group, along with Prisma Health Children’s Hospital released its annual Trouble in Toyland report. This report gives parents three key areas to make sure toys are safe: choking hazards, hidden toxins and recently recalled toys. Here are some reasons why...
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
City of Columbia Solid Waste Department announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department has announced changes to the schedule. According to city officials, they will modify their schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday. Solid waste collections that are normally picked up on Thursdays were moved to Wednesday, November 23, and pick-up will...
USGS: 2.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Elgin on Thanksgiving
ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake hit near the Elgin area on Thanksgiving. The 2.0 magnitude quake was felt after 11 a.m. with a depth of 3.5 kilometers. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says there have been more than 80 earthquakes in...
DHEC urges residents to discard faulty iHealth Covid-19 home test kit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they found several iHealth Covid-19 test kits may have faulty result cartridges due to a manufacturer error. Health officials are. urging residents to discard test kits from lot #221CO20203, expiring on Aug. 2, 2022. The lot...
Health officials say respiratory illnesses circulating at a high level
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In health headlines, across the U.S. respiratory illnesses are still circulating at a high level. RSV and the flu are spreading earlier than expected and there’s still Covid-19. Health officials are cautioning you to do what you can to protect yourself and your loved ones...
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety to roll-out new auto theft prevention program
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will be rolling out a new program to combat auto theft. The national program Hide Lock Take, use three simple phrases in their message: Hide your things, Lock your vehicle, and Take your keys. The signs will be placed throughout...
Average and Extreme Thanksgiving Weather in Columbia
Wondering about what is average weather or what extremes we’ve seen is in Columbia on Thanksgiving? The National Weather Service has the answers for you. See below. And just for the record, this Thanksgiving will be dry with highs in the low 60’s – so about average.
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
Interfaith Thanksgiving dinner at St. Peter’s Catholic Church
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As so many of us prepare to have meals with family and friends tomorrow there are many in the midlands who are not as fortunate. Tomorrow volunteers with Saint Peters Catholic Church and First Baptist Church of Columbia will host the annual interfaith Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless and hungry at St. Peters off Assembly Street.
RCSD, Club Rumba donate over 100 turkeys to families in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department partnered with Chris Ventura, owner of Club Rumba, to donate Thanksgiving food items worth thousands of dollars to families in need. Ventura provided over 100 turkeys, mashed potatoes, and canned goods for deputies to distribute yesterday evening. In a release...
