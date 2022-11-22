Shotgun-wielding man surrenders to Penn Hills police after officer fires weapon, county police say

Read full article on original website
Teens arrested after police pursuit in Beaver County
Two teens were arrested in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, after a police pursuit Monday. State police said they saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 3220 Green Garden Road just before noon and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and the occupants, a 16-year-old...
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing
A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
Police: Officers arrest 2 men on drug, gun charges in Harrison
Two men were arrested by Harrison police on drug and gun charges while officers were searching for another man who was wanted on an arrest warrant by Allegheny County Police detectives. Deangelo King, 26, of Golden Gate Drive in Penn Hills and Antonio Cook, 42, of Broad Street in Pittsburgh’s...
Two teens in critical condition after Sheraden shooting
Police continue to investigate a shooting that sent two teenagers to the hospital Thanksgiving night. Pittsburgh Police received a 25-round ShotSpotter alert on the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue just after 8:30 Thursday night.
Parks Township police accuse credit union CEO with using check-kiting scheme to steal $72K
Parks Township police arrested the head of a credit union after auditors accused her of stealing nearly $72,000 by taking out fraudulent loans and reimbursing herself for unauthorized expenses. Anne Hannegan Cruz, 33, of the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue in North Apollo faces eight felony charges: five counts of...
Police accuse Duquesne woman of setting fire to her house
A Duquesne woman was charged Thursday after police said she set fire to the home where she lived. Nia Enoch, 35, is facing arson, reckless endangerment and related offenses. City police said they responded to a 911 call just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday made by Enoch from her South Fifth Street home. An officer reported seeing flames on the first floor and found Enoch standing in a rear doorway holding a small dog with black smoke behind her, according to court papers.
Deputies capture fugitive wanted for West Mifflin shooting
PITTSBURGH, PA – A man wanted for shooting another man in the head last week in West Mifflin has been arrested by Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus, Ramon Williams was arrested in Mon View Heights in West Mifflin after receiving a tip from the Uniontown City Police Department. Williams has been a fugitive at large since November 14th, when he shot a man in the head in Uniontown. Williams was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of instruments of a crime and tampering with evidence. The post Deputies capture fugitive wanted for West Mifflin shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Court OKs life term in 2016 police chase crash that killed 3
PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that a man convicted of third-degree murder in a Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash that killed three people following a police chase can be sentenced to a mandatory life prison term. The Tribune-Review reports that the state’s highest court cited what it...
2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night
Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
Car found abandoned, wrecked in New Kensington was stolen
New Kensington police are investigating after a stolen car was found abandoned early Friday after being crashed along Freeport Road. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Freeport Road, across from Mary Queen of Apostles School, fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. A Dodge...
Man facing multiple charges after pulling knife, spraying mace on ex-girlfriend
TARENTUM (KDKA) - A 35-year-old man is being accused of pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and then spraying them with mace. According to a report from the Trib, police were called to the Petsmart in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex over the weekend for a fight over dog ownership. James Dezort told police he had bought the dog while they were still dating and was trying to get the animal back. He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
Surveillance video captures Westmoreland Prison guard's involvement in assault, detectives say
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison testified that he started locking his cell door on C Unit after two other prisoners began picking on him. That’s what he did Aug. 20 when he took a nap on the top bunk of his cell in the Hempfield facility. But the pair got in and pulled him to the ground.
Allegheny County Sheriffs arrest two men on weapons charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men on weapons charges during a traffic stop. According to Sheriff Kevin Kraus, deputies pulled over a vehicle after the driver failed to stop at two stop signs in Hazelwood. The driver had claimed to be a ride-share driver and gave consent for officers to search the vehicle. One of the passengers, 21-year-old, Dijuan Taylor tried to run from deputies during the stop and a gun fell from his possession onto the street. He had several warrants out for his arrest, including one for a robbery in September. "There's a lot of guns out there with extended magazines and other customizations and certainly when they're deemed illegal, we want to do everything we can to get them out of the hands of criminals and we did so last night," Kraus said. Another passenger, 20-year-old Preston Hemingway also claimed he had a gun and should go to jail. Officers did find a gun on Hemingway. Neither of the two suspects had concealed carry permits.
Pittsburgh police locate missing 13-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: She has been safely located. Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. According to police, Mariah Mareno is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She did not come home after school on Nov. 23, and...
Jitney passengers face gun charges following Hazelwood traffic stop
Two Hazelwood jitney passengers face gun charges following a traffic stop Monday by Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies. Dijuan Taylor, 21, and Preston Hemingway, 20, were among four passengers in a vehicle stopped for ignoring two stop signs just before 9 p.m. A news release from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office...
Fight between teens results in shattered windows at Pa. business: report
A huge fight involving teenagers left a Pennsylvania salon with boarded-up windows. According to WPXI, Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh, told the news outlet that a fight in front of his business resulted in the front window being smashed. “It’s awful,” Cardamone...
