mynewsla.com
Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Surpass 200
Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to the latest data from the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed from 203 Tuesday to 222 as...
mynewsla.com
Nurse, HR Director Sue Pomona Hospital for Wrongful Termination
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since March 3
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.146, its lowest amount since March 3. The average price has decreased 49 times in 52 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
mynewsla.com
Brenes Concedes Defeat in Tightly Contested LAUSD Board Race
More than two weeks after the election, Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education candidate Maria Brenes conceded defeat Wednesday in her tightly contested race for the District 2 seat being vacated by MÃ³nica GarcÃa. Brenes’ opponent, RocÃo Rivas, declared victory late last week as her...
mynewsla.com
Racehorse Dies at Los Alamitos; 17th Fatality This Year
A 4-year-old filly at Los Alamitos Race Course has suffered a sudden death, becoming the track’s 17th racehorse to die this year. Pistachio Princess died Monday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. The filly had 19 starts in her career and two first-place finishes, with wins at Santa...
mynewsla.com
Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center Nurses Ratify Contract
Registered nurses at Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center have ratified a new five-year labor contract, union officials announced Wednesday. The California Nurses Association/National Nurses United union represents about 1,000 nurses at the hospital, and announced Nov. 17 that it had reached a tentative labor deal with Kaiser. The announcement averted a two-day strike that had been planned for this week.
mynewsla.com
Power Shutoffs to more than 4,200 Riverside County Customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has risen by four to 142, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 12 were being treated in intensive care, down from 15 the previous day. No updated figures were released Friday...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university . Regena...
mynewsla.com
CSULB Responds to Suit by Woman, 95, Over $25 Million Gift Agreement
Cal State Long Beach responded Friday to a lawsuit by a 95-year-old woman who wants a judge to rule she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at the school, saying her attorneys have filed an “ill-considered and unsupportable complaint” in her name.
mynewsla.com
Public Help Sought to Identify Patient at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for three days. The man was described as 60 years old, 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes. He has a “noticeable overbite,” the hospital reported.
mynewsla.com
Average Southland Gas Prices Set Thanksgiving Records
The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties were at their highest amounts for a Thanksgiving Thursday despite dropping nearly every day over the past 50 days. The Los Angeles County average price of $5.179 erases the previous Thanksgiving high of $4.712...
mynewsla.com
Power Shutoffs Reported in Several Riverside County Communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. Communities without power include Hemet, Homeland and two unincorporated areas of Riverside County, with residents in Hemet and Homeland first alerted at around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Southern California Edison website.
mynewsla.com
OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Sandy Mai Trang Nguyen, 42, of Irvine, was convicted Tuesday in Los...
mynewsla.com
SuperLotto Plus Ticket With Five Numbers Sold At Perris Gas Station
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a gas station in Perris and is worth $15,329. Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold a liquor store in San Juan Capistrano. It is also worth $15,329, the California Lottery announced.
mynewsla.com
Fire Burns Four Units In Tarzana Apartment Building, Four People Rescued
Four units in an apartment building in Tarzana caught fire Friday, but firefighters extinguished the blazes in less than 30 minutes. The fires at the building at 18540 W. Collins St. were reported at 6:26 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Firefighters rescued two children and...
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Winds Create Fire Danger, Possible Outages on Thanksgiving
Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
mynewsla.com
Overnight Closures Planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita Next Week
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
mynewsla.com
LA County Logs More Than 3,000 New COVID Cases; Hospitalizations Near 800
Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with health officials reporting more than 3,000 new infections and the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals climbing to nearly 800. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer
A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday. Luke Walden, 48, was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 7 in downtown Los Angeles.
