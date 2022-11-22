Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
Watch: Awkward moment between Belichick, Thielen
Their postgame greeting was more of a blow by.
Patriots Rookie Takes Ownership After Game-Changing Mistake
The Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thursday night because of myriad mistakes in all three phases. It was a self-inflicted mess for New England. However, if you want to be unfair and boil the 33-26 loss in Minnesota down to one play, running back Pierre Strong’s late-game penalty would be a top candidate.
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game
The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
What the Vikings are saying about the Patriots ahead of Thanksgiving matchup
The best of what Kevin O'Connell, Kirk Cousins, and Adam Theilen had to say about the Patriots. The Patriots will face their biggest test yet on one of the biggest holidays of the year. On Thanksgiving, New England will face a Minnesota Vikings team that had a seven-game winning streak...
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots
For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
A Thanksgiving Feast Fit for a Viking
It’s officially the holiday season, and per usual, we get to kick it off with a Thanksgiving dinner and some football. Amidst this festive time of year, I thought it’d be a fun opportunity to mix up the content a little bit to talk about what we’ve seen from the Vikings this season–with a little holiday twist.
Anderson High School football players have a significant legacy for the Raptors
Anderson senior QB Griffin Scalf, senior WR Santos Alvarez are scheduled to be added to the OHSAA record book in multiple categories.
Rhode Island hopes depth the equalizer vs. Boston College
If Rhode Island has any advantage when it plays at Boston College on Sunday afternoon, it may be depth. Rhode
'I Caught It!' Patriots TE Hunter Henry On Controversial Call in Loss to Vikings
Henry’s would-be six-yard touchdown catch was reversed on review in the third quarter of New England’s 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night.
