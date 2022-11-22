ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
NESN

Patriots Rookie Takes Ownership After Game-Changing Mistake

The Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thursday night because of myriad mistakes in all three phases. It was a self-inflicted mess for New England. However, if you want to be unfair and boil the 33-26 loss in Minnesota down to one play, running back Pierre Strong’s late-game penalty would be a top candidate.
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MassLive.com

Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots

For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.
FanSided

Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23

The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
purplePTSD.com

A Thanksgiving Feast Fit for a Viking

It’s officially the holiday season, and per usual, we get to kick it off with a Thanksgiving dinner and some football. Amidst this festive time of year, I thought it’d be a fun opportunity to mix up the content a little bit to talk about what we’ve seen from the Vikings this season–with a little holiday twist.
