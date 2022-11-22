ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 2

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Idaho

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

As execution date nears, Pizzuto again asks Idaho judge for stay

This story first appeared on Idaho Reports on Nov. 22, 2022. The execution date set for Gerald Pizzuto Jr. is now less than a month away, and defense attorneys have again asked a judge to postpone the execution. On Tuesday, Idaho County District Court Judge Jay Gaskill heard brief arguments on the request for a […] The post As execution date nears, Pizzuto again asks Idaho judge for stay appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy