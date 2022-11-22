ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
peninsulachronicle.com

European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg

NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Starting Thanksgiving Day, enjoy the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series in Newport News throughout the 2022 holiday season. NlightN, pronounced “enlighten”, will feature three main light-filled events. Celebration in Lights. This is the 30th season of Celebration in Lights. The Newport News...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Henrico Citizen

Plate and Goblet: A flurry of restaurant comings and goings in Henrico

Perhaps the biggest restaurant news of the month comes from Libbie Mill, where the Brass Tap Beer Bar could open as early as December. Representatives of the Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue said that Richmond’s reputation for a thriving brewery scene drew the owners to the area. Brass Tap plans are for a slew of local brews to round out the 80 beers on tap, and for additional bottles and cans to push the count to 100-plus. Bar food will include steak nachos, wings and fried cheese curds, and the venue will boast approximately 20 TV’s and 2 patios.
RICHMOND, VA
Ty D.

People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
HAMPTON, VA
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

City of Portsmouth’s Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 23rd, Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thursday Trash Routes Will Be Collected in Advance on Wednesday. There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 24th,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
