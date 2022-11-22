Read full article on original website
How you can celebrate Small Business Saturday in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — This Saturday is Small Business Saturday, and there are plenty of small businesses to explore in Hampton Roads. Here's where you can shop locally in the 757 this weekend:. ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach. The ViBe Creative District nonprofit is hosting an event to celebrate...
European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
A Mother’s Day Celebrations show in Hampton, VA May 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
New A Mother’s Day Celebration presale code has finally been added: This is a great chance for you to get A Mother’s Day Celebration performance tickets in advance of the general public!!!. This could be the last opportunity ever to see A Mother’s Day Celebration live in Hampton,...
Norfolk church group offers free hot meals in 'Feed the City' annual Thanksgiving tradition
NORFOLK, Va. — After so much turmoil and heartbreak, one Norfolk church group is doing its part to bring some holiday cheer as part of a Feed the City event. Calvary Revival Church Senior Pastor Janeen McBath and her group offered hundreds of free hot meals, fresh produce and every day essentials to anyone in need.
Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Serving the community: Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meaning
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, staff at the Salvation Army made a huge feast for the Hampton Roads community. The Thanksgiving spirit came through with full plates and a strong message of staying positive through a tough year. Many people stood in line to get a Thanksgiving meal inside...
Newport News Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Starting Thanksgiving Day, enjoy the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series in Newport News throughout the 2022 holiday season. NlightN, pronounced “enlighten”, will feature three main light-filled events. Celebration in Lights. This is the 30th season of Celebration in Lights. The Newport News...
Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
Chesterfield stores kick off Black Friday shopping at 5 a.m.
It's Black Friday and the National Retail Federation expects it to be a record-breaking year for shopping this weekend.
Snow Globe Spectacular returns to Town Center in Virginia Beach
Town Center in Virginia Beach is bringing spreading the holiday cheer with their Snow Globe Spectacular.
'Chesapeake Strong' | Hampton Roads community keeps Walmart victims in mind this Thanksgiving
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As many people gather with family this Thanksgiving, some dinner tables will have empty seats. Sheloni Collins spent part of his holiday leaving flowers at a memorial for the six lives lost during the Walmart shooting on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. “My oldest son went...
Plate and Goblet: A flurry of restaurant comings and goings in Henrico
Perhaps the biggest restaurant news of the month comes from Libbie Mill, where the Brass Tap Beer Bar could open as early as December. Representatives of the Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue said that Richmond’s reputation for a thriving brewery scene drew the owners to the area. Brass Tap plans are for a slew of local brews to round out the 80 beers on tap, and for additional bottles and cans to push the count to 100-plus. Bar food will include steak nachos, wings and fried cheese curds, and the venue will boast approximately 20 TV’s and 2 patios.
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
City of Portsmouth’s Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule
The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 23rd, Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thursday Trash Routes Will Be Collected in Advance on Wednesday. There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 24th,...
Virginia Beach minister and 5/31 survivor offers support to Walmart survivors
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a gunman shot and killed six people in a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night, survivors are still grappling with what happened. One Virginia Beach reverend said he knows what they’re going through. Edward Weeden was inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center when a disgruntled...
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Grand Illumination Parade returns in full force with 'holiday magic' in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A local favorite made a big comeback Saturday night. The Downtown Norfolk skyline lit up to kick off the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade. The event drew thousands of people for a night of family-friendly fun. Scores of parade spectators and participants took in the "holiday...
