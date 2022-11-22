Perhaps the biggest restaurant news of the month comes from Libbie Mill, where the Brass Tap Beer Bar could open as early as December. Representatives of the Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue said that Richmond’s reputation for a thriving brewery scene drew the owners to the area. Brass Tap plans are for a slew of local brews to round out the 80 beers on tap, and for additional bottles and cans to push the count to 100-plus. Bar food will include steak nachos, wings and fried cheese curds, and the venue will boast approximately 20 TV’s and 2 patios.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO