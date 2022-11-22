Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Arsenal plans lighting ceremony, family fun
The Rock Island Arsenal annual tree lighting ceremony and activities will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Heritage Hall and Lock & Dam Lounge in Building 60. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as the Grinch. Also featured will be the Holiday...
ourquadcities.com
Experience holiday magic at Christmas in LeClaire
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Cookie sale, lunch and crafters, Masonic Lodge. 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Crafts, silent auction and baked goods, LeClaire Civic Center. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Watch master carver Luke Travers create wooden shoes, LeClaire Civic Center.
ourquadcities.com
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
ourquadcities.com
‘Santa Claus: The Musical’ is coming to Circa ’21
You better watch out, you better not cry. A certain big, jolly old elf will be coming to Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse before he makes his global gift-giving journey Christmas Eve. The family adventure “Santa Claus: The Musical” will run Dec. 3 to 18 at the dinner theater, 1828 3rd Ave.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Public Library celebrates 150 years of service
Book it on over to the Rock Island Public Library for the year of the library! Lisa Lockheart stopped by Local 4 to tell us all about celebrations in store for the 150th anniversary of the Rock Island Public Library. For more information, click here.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police, CASI present Senior Tree
The Bettendorf Police Department and CASI present the 2022 Senior Tree, benefiting seniors in need. The Senior Tree is at the Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State St. After picking an ornament from the tree, buy the gift(s) for a local senior and return them to the police department with the ornament. The packages should not be wrapped (they can be delivered in a gift bag.)
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - 50s return to close out the week. Rain and cooler by Sunday
“It’s a great way to just get back as a community, [and it helps with mental health, wellness, and physical health,” said Luis Leal. Sprinkles will be here for Thanksgiving. Community discusses the Rock Island High School pool. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST. Since the...
Couple spends their Thanksgiving with strangers over their own families
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — Almost every Thanksgiving since 2014, Lisa and Damian Dekezel have hosted a Turkey meal for their local community in Cambridge. "We started this community Thanksgiving dinner, really to give back to our community," Lisa said. Both Lisa and Damian value family and togetherness and say sometimes...
ourquadcities.com
Turkey trotters race on soggy Thanksgiving morning
Turkeys can’t fly, but runners and walkers showed that they can be fast at the 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport. Approximately 2,400 total entrants participated in the different events, 200-yard, 400-yard, one-mile, 5K and five-mile races. “It’s really awesome seeing how the...
wrmj.com
Mercer County Firearm Deer Hunting Totals From First Weekend
Mercer County hunters harvested 509 deer during the first firearm season Nov. 18-20. That number compares to 538 last year. Statewide, 52,354 deer were harvested during the first weekend compared to 48,964 last year. Other first weekend totals—283 in Henderson, 275 in Henry, 737 in Knox, 408 in Rock Island,...
KCTV 5
Silver Alert canceled for traveling Gladstone woman who hasn’t reached destination in Iowa
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Gladstone woman who was traveling to Iowa but hasn’t reached her destination in Iowa City. According to the authorities, 76-year-old Rebecca Turner was last seen leaving her driveway in the 2000 block of NE 72nd Terrace. She...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
Marie Osmond coming to Rhythm City Casino
Marie Osmond will perform hits from her celebrated career at Rhythm City Casino on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $50, $60, $70, $80 and $90 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The […]
ourquadcities.com
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL says the animals were found living in ‘horrendous conditions’. The animals were filthy, underfed and living among deceased...
“Worldwide” Artist Performing at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
Officials with the Great Jones County Fair have just announced that a "Worldwide" artist will be performing on Friday, July 21st 2023 at the fair. And tickets are going on sale just in time to be the perfect stocking stuffer!. Make that "Mr. Worldwide!" Yes, Pitbull, one of the most...
aroundptown.com
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
aledotimesrecord.com
Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
