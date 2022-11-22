Read full article on original website
Some Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Players Are Asking For Refunds
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release has been plagued by bugs, ranging from strange graphical glitches to useful exploits, to a more frustrating set of game crashes and performance issues. Coupled with complaints about the game's design, some fans have decided to seek refunds for their copies of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
The Witcher 3 Update - What To Expect | GameSpot News
The Witcher 3 is also adding ray-tracing and ambient occlusion on PC, as well as "ultra-plus" settings on PC that introduce more details on background characters and environmental elements. For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, players can look forward to Performance and Quality modes that allow players to choose...
The Callisto Protocol Isn't Removing Main Game Content For The Season Pass, Dev Promises
The Callisto Protocol's director Glen Schofield has had to clarify some details about the game's season pass this week, after it was reported that some of the game's highly-anticipated gore would be paywalled from launch. The misunderstanding likely comes from the game's listing on Steam, which offers a Digital Deluxe...
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Everything To Know
At launch, you’ll have your pick of one of four classes. These include:. The Verteran Sharpshooter, a class that specializes in ranged combat. Sharpshooters start the game with a Kantrael Mk VII Lasgun as well as a standard-issue munitorum sapper shovel in case they need to get up close and personal. This class is a good choice against Elites and special enemies, has increased ammo capacity and can slow their movement for increased weak spot damage, accuracy and handling.
Digimon Survive Is Just $17 At GameStop Right Now
Pokemon might be hogging all the headlines right now, but for those of you looking to dip into a different breed of collectible monster gaming, Digimon Survive is on sale for Black Friday. Normally retailing for a standard $60, you can save big on this deal as GameStop has it listed for just $17 for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Returnal For PS5 Is Only $29 For Black Friday
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale at Amazon and GameStop for just $29, the lowest price ever for the roguelike. Returnal was one of GameSpot's favorite games of...
Get An Awesome Pro-Style Xbox Controller For Only $50
It's always handy to have a wired controller on standby, and for Black Friday, you can grab a great backup peripheral that also has a competitive edge to it. The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 for Xbox Series X|S normally sells for $90, but at Amazon, it's available for just $50.
How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Shiny Pokemon has never been easier in a mainline Pokemon game. Here are a few strategies that will significantly increase your odds of running into a shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. There are multiple strategies that can help you find a shiny Pokemon and some strategies can be mixed and matched to further improve your odds. Most of these strategies revolve around Pokemon Outbreaks which can be found on the map. Using these methods we managed to catch a few shiny Pokemon in under an hour. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch stayed to GameSpot.
Horizon Forbidden West Is Only $35 For Black Friday
Horizon Forbidden West was one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2022, and right now you can grab it for its lowest price yet at Walmart. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the heralded open-world adventure are on sale for $35. Amazon was price-matching this deal but has since sold out. It's certainly possible Walmart will run out of stock, too.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Only $30 For Black Friday
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the many PS5 exclusives on sale for its best price yet for Black Friday. It's been a popular deal all week, so multiple retailers have sold out, including Amazon and GameStop. Thankfully, you can still grab it for $30 at Best Buy, but we recommend picking it up soon, as we'd expect Best Buy to sell out before the end of the weekend.
Grab Star Wars: Squadrons For Free For A Limited Time
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition | Next-Gen Update Trailer
Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X on December 14th, 2022! Experience the game as never before, with improved visuals and performance, new additional content, Photo Mode, and more.
Pokemon Go Nihilego Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Nihilego is coming back to Pokemon Go Gyms near you for a rotation in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast is the headliner of Pokemon Go’s new “Astral Eclipse” event. We don’t know much about this new event other than the headlining raid bosses. Nihilego raid...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Breeding And Egg Power Guide:
Because it's Gen 9, there's a new breeding method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The older ways of Gold and Silver allowing trainers to breed new Pokemon with perfect IVs, natures, abilities, and max shiny odds, but the Paldea region is a "no daycare zone" that swaps nurseries and incense for a DIY picnic setup. The new system is designed to stir creativity within social circles and aid stat builds and competitive monster-making so before you break out the Peanut Butter & Jam Sandwiches, here's a brief explainer on how breeding eggs works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For science, of course!
Black Friday Switch Deal: Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For Best Price Yet
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for only $29 for Black Friday. This deal is only available at Walmart at this time, and it just came back in stock today (November 25). It was on sale for this price earlier this week at Walmart and Amazon, but both retailers sold out. It's possible Amazon will have its own restock soon. That said, Walmart definitely could sell out again.
Dead Island 2 Showcase Will Show More "Action, Gore, And Zombies" On December 6
With an eight-year development cycle finally nearing completion--though the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get pushed further away--Deep Silver and Dambuster Studio have announced a Dead Island 2 Showcase for early next month. The showcase will air on December 6 at 1 PM PT / 4...
Battlefield 2042 Is Just $10 For PS5, PS4, And Xbox At Amazon
Battlefield 2042 is down to just $10 (down from $20 for current-gen and $16 for last-gen) on Amazon for Black Friday. You can grab the PS5, PS4, or Xbox versions at this super low price for a limited time. The PC version (either Steam or EA Origin) is also on...
Garfield Kart: Furious Racing Is Free On PC
There are a ton of big discounts on games right now for Black Friday, but you can't beat the price of absolutely nothing when it comes to scoring a new game for your collection. Right now, everyone's favorite kart-racing game, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, is available for free on PC through Fanatical.
Black Friday Switch Deal: Metroid Dread Is Only $40
Metroid Dread was one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2021, but despite being more than a year old, it's rarely on sale at major retailers. Well, now's your chance to snag a physical copy of Metroid Dread for its best price yet. Amazon is selling the stellar Switch exclusive for only $40 as part of its Black Friday sale. This deal already sold out once, so you'll want to pick it up quickly if interested. Metroid Dread would make for a great gift this holiday, especially at this price.
