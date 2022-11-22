Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
CBS 58
West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
Milwaukee family in hiding after apparent attempts on their lives
A Milwaukee family is in hiding after they say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend made two attempts on their lives this week.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/26)...Lots of Holiday Cheer & Some Swim Time too!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Lots of holiday themed events are showing up in the Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight with one summertime event too.
CBS 58
'Love in action': Hundreds enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Breaking Bread community feast
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An advocacy group made sure everybody could grab a hot meal and warm clothes Thursday on Milwaukee's north side. Hundreds attended the Breaking Bread Community Feast and donation drive, hosted by Dream Team United MKE. Thursday's event was the fourth year of Breaking Bread, held in...
4th annual community Thanksgiving: Breaking bread and building friendships
On the corner of 35th and Center, the annual Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast took place from noon to 3 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
CBS 58
Candy Cane Lane open for 37th year, accepting donations for childhood cancer research
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A decades-long holiday tradition kicked off Friday night in West Allis. The 37th annual Candy Cane Lane is now open and collecting donations for childhood cancer research. Many of the neighbors did not live there when the tradition started years ago, but they feel...
Volunteers busy preparing free Thanksgiving meals for Milwaukee communities
On Wednesday the smell of onions and celery sautéing in butter filled the air at Upstart Kitchen on Fond Du Lac in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near Grant and Forest Home; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Grant and Forest Home that landed a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened at 1 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
WISN
17-year-old shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old overnight Saturday. The shooting happened near 58th & Capitol Drive, around 1:15 a.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy shot inside Milwaukee apartment; man's bond reduced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, criminally charged after a 16-year-old boy was shot, had his cash bond reduced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Previously set at $7,000 on Nov. 5, court records show bond for 18-year-old PrinceEric Cornelius has now been changed to $4,000. Cornelius is charged with injury by negligent handing of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 14.
Brookfield neighborhood Turkey Bowl makes a community feel like family
A Brookfield neighborhood's annual Turkey Bowl played on Thanksgiving has made a community feel like family.
On Milwaukee
Visit the North Pole right here in Milwaukee thanks to Ballpark Commons
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Santa isn't the only one coming to town this holiday season: The whole dang North Pole is coming, too, thanks to The Enchanted North Pole hosted at Ballpark Commons beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
CBS 58
French bulldogs stolen from home near 21st and Layton, MPD investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after two French bulldogs were taken from a home Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Authorities say a suspect entered the residence near 21st and Layton around 10:45 a.m. According to the owner, one of the dogs has since been returned, but 7-month-old Stella,...
