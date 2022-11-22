ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near Grant and Forest Home; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Grant and Forest Home that landed a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened at 1 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

17-year-old shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old overnight Saturday. The shooting happened near 58th & Capitol Drive, around 1:15 a.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Striving to make her final birthday special

PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy shot inside Milwaukee apartment; man's bond reduced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, criminally charged after a 16-year-old boy was shot, had his cash bond reduced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Previously set at $7,000 on Nov. 5, court records show bond for 18-year-old PrinceEric Cornelius has now been changed to $4,000. Cornelius is charged with injury by negligent handing of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 14.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Visit the North Pole right here in Milwaukee thanks to Ballpark Commons

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Santa isn't the only one coming to town this holiday season: The whole dang North Pole is coming, too, thanks to The Enchanted North Pole hosted at Ballpark Commons beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

French bulldogs stolen from home near 21st and Layton, MPD investigating

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after two French bulldogs were taken from a home Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Authorities say a suspect entered the residence near 21st and Layton around 10:45 a.m. According to the owner, one of the dogs has since been returned, but 7-month-old Stella,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy