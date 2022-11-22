Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kaden A. Jones, 20, Manitowoc, vehicle operator flee/ elude officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on 9/5/22, Guilty plea, on count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twenty-four (24) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Obtain GED or HSED; 4) Provide DNA sample; 5) Pay court costs including costs on count 2; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Count 2: Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, defendant has 69 days sentence credit. Court deems the sentence time served. Costs to be paid during the period of probation in count 1.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man accused of shooting a handgun in the air during an altercation arrested
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken into custody after reportedly being involved in an altercation and shooting a handgun in the air on Friday. At around 3:30 p.m., the Oshkosh Police Department responded to the 800 block fo Wisconsin Street and were notified of a disturbance where people were arguing and a firearm had been discharged.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
seehafernews.com
Judge Sets March Trial For Woman Accused In Green Bay Chopping Murder
A judge has set a March trial date for Green Bay’s accused chopper. The judge earlier this week set the trial despite another request from Taylor Schabusiness’ lawyer for another mental health evaluation. Schabusiness is accused of strangling her boyfriend during a day of meth-fueled sex, then chopping...
wtaq.com
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
WBAY Green Bay
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
Fox11online.com
Hauschultz's appeal in 7-year-old's death faces another delay
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – There’s been another delay in Damian Hauschultz’s appeal in connection with the snowbank and abuse death of a 7-year-old boy – which will delay Tim Hauschultz’s trial even more. Ethan Hauschaultz, 7, died on April 20, 2018, after being forced to carry...
seehafernews.com
Man Charged in Fatal Beating of Fond du Lac Woman
Bond is set at $2 million cash for a Fond du Lac murder suspect. Gary Davis is charged in Fond du Lac County Court with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mayhem, and Hiding a Corpse in the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. Police found Rooney’s body during a welfare check on...
CBS 58
Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
wearegreenbay.com
Arrests made in Canada and Manitowoc amidst Lincoln High School bomb threat
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A student and a man from Canada were taken into custody after threatening to bring a bomb to a Manitowoc County High School. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff member’s voicemail.
seehafernews.com
Charges Filed In Deadly Fond du Lac Stabbing
It’s first-degree homicide charges for the Fond du Lac man accused of stabbing his girlfriend a dozen times and fracturing her skull. Gary Davis was in court for the first time yesterday. Police say he beat, stabbed, and killed his girlfriend back on November 8th. Her body wasn’t found until four days later when police went to check on her.
seehafernews.com
Students Tip Helps Find Bomb Threat Suspects
Two arrests are made in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School in Manitowoc on Wednesday. Police tracked the call to a cell phone in Winnipeg, Canada–where a suspect was taken into custody. Student tips led investigators to a Manitowoc student believed to be involved as well.
Fox11online.com
Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial
SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police investigating after ‘abandoned cats’ found dead outside of local business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven cats were found dead near a business in Oshkosh after being abandoned and left in crates, police are now investigating. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the cats had been left in animal crates, outside a business in the 500 block of Doctors Court sometime between November 17 and 21.
seehafernews.com
Two Are in Custody Following Investigation Into Lincoln High School Bomb Threat
Two individuals. one of whom is a Student at Manitowoc Lincoln High School, were taken into custody following an investigation into a possible bomb threat at Lincoln High School. Just after midnight Wednesday, a message threatening The High School was left on a staff members voicemail. The caller stated that...
