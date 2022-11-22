Kaden A. Jones, 20, Manitowoc, vehicle operator flee/ elude officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on 9/5/22, Guilty plea, on count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twenty-four (24) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Obtain GED or HSED; 4) Provide DNA sample; 5) Pay court costs including costs on count 2; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Count 2: Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, defendant has 69 days sentence credit. Court deems the sentence time served. Costs to be paid during the period of probation in count 1.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO