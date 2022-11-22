ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Kaden A. Jones, 20, Manitowoc, vehicle operator flee/ elude officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on 9/5/22, Guilty plea, on count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twenty-four (24) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Obtain GED or HSED; 4) Provide DNA sample; 5) Pay court costs including costs on count 2; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Count 2: Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, defendant has 69 days sentence credit. Court deems the sentence time served. Costs to be paid during the period of probation in count 1.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man accused of shooting a handgun in the air during an altercation arrested

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken into custody after reportedly being involved in an altercation and shooting a handgun in the air on Friday. At around 3:30 p.m., the Oshkosh Police Department responded to the 800 block fo Wisconsin Street and were notified of a disturbance where people were arguing and a firearm had been discharged.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Judge Sets March Trial For Woman Accused In Green Bay Chopping Murder

A judge has set a March trial date for Green Bay’s accused chopper. The judge earlier this week set the trial despite another request from Taylor Schabusiness’ lawyer for another mental health evaluation. Schabusiness is accused of strangling her boyfriend during a day of meth-fueled sex, then chopping...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Hauschultz's appeal in 7-year-old's death faces another delay

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – There’s been another delay in Damian Hauschultz’s appeal in connection with the snowbank and abuse death of a 7-year-old boy – which will delay Tim Hauschultz’s trial even more. Ethan Hauschaultz, 7, died on April 20, 2018, after being forced to carry...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Charged in Fatal Beating of Fond du Lac Woman

Bond is set at $2 million cash for a Fond du Lac murder suspect. Gary Davis is charged in Fond du Lac County Court with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mayhem, and Hiding a Corpse in the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. Police found Rooney’s body during a welfare check on...
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Seymour man arrested in death of kitten

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Arrests made in Canada and Manitowoc amidst Lincoln High School bomb threat

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A student and a man from Canada were taken into custody after threatening to bring a bomb to a Manitowoc County High School. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff member’s voicemail.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Charges Filed In Deadly Fond du Lac Stabbing

It’s first-degree homicide charges for the Fond du Lac man accused of stabbing his girlfriend a dozen times and fracturing her skull. Gary Davis was in court for the first time yesterday. Police say he beat, stabbed, and killed his girlfriend back on November 8th. Her body wasn’t found until four days later when police went to check on her.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Students Tip Helps Find Bomb Threat Suspects

Two arrests are made in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School in Manitowoc on Wednesday. Police tracked the call to a cell phone in Winnipeg, Canada–where a suspect was taken into custody. Student tips led investigators to a Manitowoc student believed to be involved as well.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial

SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy