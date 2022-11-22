ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creole, LA

WWL

When is it time to throw Thanksgiving leftovers away?

NEW ORLEANS — By now everyone’s belly’s should be filled with Turkey and Thanksgiving favorites and there’s nothing better than having leftovers to eat the next day, but when is it time to throw those leftovers away?. Remember the Two-Hour Rule: The USDA says to refrigerate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Tujague’s Restaurant Installs New, Old Sign

This week, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans unveiled its new, yet old, sign at its current address of 429 Decature St. Tujague’s Restaurant was established in New Orleans in 1856 by Guillaume and Marie Tujague at 811 Decatur St., where it stayed for most of its existence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

1000 turkeys given away in "world's largest turkey fry"

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — While many people have spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving prepping, some groups in the area have spent months preparing. 1,000 turkeys are prepped, fried and distributed in what the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club calls the World’s Largest Turkey Fry. The event, which...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Nov. 25-27

Holiday happenings fill up the calendar as the season gets going with lots to do. The legacy and excitement of the BAYOU CLASSIC are in full gear for the weekend, with a variety of events taking place in association with the football game between Grambling State and Southern Universities. There's a vendor village Friday and Saturday at Poydras Street and Loyola Avenue, the Greek Show and Battle of the Bands Friday at 7 p.m. in the Caesar's Superdome, the Bayou Classic Parade at 9 a.m. downtown, Fan Fest from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Champions Square and the big game at 1 p.m. in the Dome. Check out these and more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA Chic

Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans

There’s not one city in America, I would say the world, but there’s no place other than New Orleans that dishes up some of the best food. My city is a big ole flavorful pot of gumbo infused by different cultures such as African American, Native American, Caribbean, French, Spaniard, and Italian. But in my eyes, Everything began with a group of American Indians who welcomed the French shortly after 1700; American Indians contributed corn and local shellfish, while Spaniards brought larger fish and the first European food preservation and preparation methods. Then, in 1767, Spaniards added their cuisine, influenced by the Moors’ incursions to Spain during the Crusades.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

