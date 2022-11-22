ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

KESQ

Expanded Wind Advisory for Thanksgiving

As Santa Ana winds begin to strengthen across the region Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has expanded our current Wind Advisory to include more areas surrounding the Coachella Valley to the north and east. This newest addition includes Joshua Tree National Park and Chiriaco Summit. While the initial Wind Advisory for the majority of the region will expire at 10 a.m. Friday morning, this new section is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Santa Ana Winds Create Fire Danger, Possible Outages on Thanksgiving

Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

More Santa Ana Winds, Wildfire Concerns on Tap for Thanksgiving

Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected for Thanksgiving — again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Monica and Los Angeles County mountains, and Acton and Mount Wilson.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Santa Ana Winds Expected to Taper Off, Easing Wildfire Concerns

Santa Ana winds are expected to dissipate Friday, but a red flag warning of critical fire conditions will remain in effect until 11 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, winds will taper off by late morning, although some gusts of 15 to 25 mph will still be possible in some mountain areas, while humidity levels could hover in the 5 to 15 percent range.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
KTLA

Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside (video)

A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Orange County commercial building engulfed in flames

Crews tackled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in Yorba Linda on Friday night. The flames were discovered in a commercial building in the 22800 block of Savi Ranch Parkway a little after 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Around 80 firefighters responded to the three-alarm structure fire, where heavy smoke […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
HeySoCal

Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers

Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Overnight Closures Planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita Next Week

One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents

A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
YORBA LINDA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified

The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
REDLANDS, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Algae stop fishing and kayaking at Lake Hemet

In Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow’s report to the board last Thursday, he reported that the lake level is still low at 120.5 feet. 135 feet is full and 118 feet is half full. But the Nov. 8 storm resulted in valley farmers not...
HEMET, CA

