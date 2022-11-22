Read full article on original website
Forecasters Expect Nice Weather Conditions This Weekend Before Changes Begin
Santa Ana winds have mostly diminished, with only a few gusts around 30-35 mph through the Cajon Pass and in the mountains near the I-8 corridor, as the county braces for a change in weather. The first of two low-pressure systems will move through on Saturday, bringing increased humidity and...
KESQ
Expanded Wind Advisory for Thanksgiving
As Santa Ana winds begin to strengthen across the region Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has expanded our current Wind Advisory to include more areas surrounding the Coachella Valley to the north and east. This newest addition includes Joshua Tree National Park and Chiriaco Summit. While the initial Wind Advisory for the majority of the region will expire at 10 a.m. Friday morning, this new section is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Winds Create Fire Danger, Possible Outages on Thanksgiving
Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
mynewsla.com
More Santa Ana Winds, Wildfire Concerns on Tap for Thanksgiving
Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected for Thanksgiving — again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Monica and Los Angeles County mountains, and Acton and Mount Wilson.
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Winds Expected to Taper Off, Easing Wildfire Concerns
Santa Ana winds are expected to dissipate Friday, but a red flag warning of critical fire conditions will remain in effect until 11 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, winds will taper off by late morning, although some gusts of 15 to 25 mph will still be possible in some mountain areas, while humidity levels could hover in the 5 to 15 percent range.
foxla.com
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside (video)
A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
Orange County commercial building engulfed in flames
Crews tackled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in Yorba Linda on Friday night. The flames were discovered in a commercial building in the 22800 block of Savi Ranch Parkway a little after 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Around 80 firefighters responded to the three-alarm structure fire, where heavy smoke […]
Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
foxla.com
'Slip outs’ prompt partial closure of Angeles Crest Highway: Caltrans
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is closed until further notice after a storm drenched the area earlier this month. The powerful storm brought rain to most of Southern California and snow to...
mynewsla.com
Overnight Closures Planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita Next Week
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
NBC Los Angeles
Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since March 3
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.146, its lowest amount since March 3. The average price has decreased 49 times in 52 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
redlandscommunitynews.com
Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified
The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Algae stop fishing and kayaking at Lake Hemet
In Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow’s report to the board last Thursday, he reported that the lake level is still low at 120.5 feet. 135 feet is full and 118 feet is half full. But the Nov. 8 storm resulted in valley farmers not...
