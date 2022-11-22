ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsfromthestates.com

Deaths of unhoused people in Milwaukee rising

Deaths among unhoused Milwaukeeans are rising, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the medical examiner’s office has recorded 52 deaths of unhoused people in 2021, up from 21 in 2018. The Sentinel references data obtained by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Thanksgiving meal efforts address community need

MILWAUKEE - Food prices have made grocery shopping difficult ahead of Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. In Milwaukee County, a pair of community events Wednesday worked to take some stress off of people's plates. "They came looking for just a turkey and received so much more," said Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey, who...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Candy Cane Lane, MACC Fund mission up and running in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Candy Cane Lane is getting people into the Christmas spirit once again, the 37th annual neighborhood lights display now up and running for the season. From 96th Street to 92nd Street in West Allis, more than 300 homes are all decked out. Kent Perkl has decorated his home for 19 years and has thousands of lights.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37 Milwaukee firefighters graduate from Training Academy

MILWAUKEE - Thirty-seven new Milwaukee firefighters graduated from the Training Academy Wednesday, Nov. 23 after 16 weeks preparing for their new role. "This is about, and you make no mistake, this is about the survival of a city, what happens in the next couple of years here," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue

KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case, why state could be in contempt

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A shortage of bed space at a state mental hospital has hundreds of jail inmates waiting for court-ordered treatment, including Timothy Hoeller, a man charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University. "This is a travesty," said Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren. Hoeller is charged with making...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County pursuit ends in Illinois, 1 in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies and Spring Grove police pursued a car with stolen license plates on Saturday, Nov. 26. Deputies said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Officials said the car they were chasing had stolen license plates and believed an occupant was a wanted suspect. Kenosha deputies...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?

West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust

MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Small Business Saturday

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - FOX6 News Brian Kramp visits Menomonee Falls Downtown businesses and Centennial Plaza to give a preview of what you can buy on Small Business Saturday. Rustic Rehabs has everything you need, from furniture painting to a home decor shop. The Owner, Jen Dunne shows us all the things she offers in the video above.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy