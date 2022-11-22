Read full article on original website
Deaths of unhoused people in Milwaukee rising
Deaths among unhoused Milwaukeeans are rising, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the medical examiner’s office has recorded 52 deaths of unhoused people in 2021, up from 21 in 2018. The Sentinel references data obtained by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving meal efforts address community need
MILWAUKEE - Food prices have made grocery shopping difficult ahead of Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. In Milwaukee County, a pair of community events Wednesday worked to take some stress off of people's plates. "They came looking for just a turkey and received so much more," said Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey, who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visit the Historic Third Ward for Small Business Saturday deals
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Brhett Vickery goes to Historic Third Ward to show you some businesses that will offer special deals on Small Business Saturday.
WISN
City of Milwaukee reminds of no garbage & recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is reminding residents that there will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Drop-off centers are also closed on Thursday and Friday. They are open on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The drop-off centers are closed on Sunday.
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Candy Cane Lane, MACC Fund mission up and running in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Candy Cane Lane is getting people into the Christmas spirit once again, the 37th annual neighborhood lights display now up and running for the season. From 96th Street to 92nd Street in West Allis, more than 300 homes are all decked out. Kent Perkl has decorated his home for 19 years and has thousands of lights.
Deadly pedestrian hotspots nationwide share similarities with Milwaukee streets
A new study by the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee identifies the deadliest streets in the country for pedestrians and there are similar characteristics for several corridors in Cream City.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37 Milwaukee firefighters graduate from Training Academy
MILWAUKEE - Thirty-seven new Milwaukee firefighters graduated from the Training Academy Wednesday, Nov. 23 after 16 weeks preparing for their new role. "This is about, and you make no mistake, this is about the survival of a city, what happens in the next couple of years here," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.
WISN
Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue
KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘I’m (expletive) drunk’: Kenosha man stole truck with snowplow and damaged property, police say | National News
RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly took a truck with a snow plow attached and struck other people’s property with it in Racine last weekend. President Biden announced the pause on student loan payments and interest will continue until June 30, 2022. Oswaldo Padilla-Reyes, 25, of the 2000...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case, why state could be in contempt
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A shortage of bed space at a state mental hospital has hundreds of jail inmates waiting for court-ordered treatment, including Timothy Hoeller, a man charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University. "This is a travesty," said Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren. Hoeller is charged with making...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County pursuit ends in Illinois, 1 in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies and Spring Grove police pursued a car with stolen license plates on Saturday, Nov. 26. Deputies said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Officials said the car they were chasing had stolen license plates and believed an occupant was a wanted suspect. Kenosha deputies...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?
West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
CBS 58
McBob's Pub & Grill anticipates serving free Thanksgiving meals to about 300 local veterans
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Many people are gathering at home this holiday season to eat a delicious Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones, but some are not so lucky--that's why a local pub has continued to host their annual meal giveaway to veterans in the Milwaukee area. On Thursday,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Small Business Saturday
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - FOX6 News Brian Kramp visits Menomonee Falls Downtown businesses and Centennial Plaza to give a preview of what you can buy on Small Business Saturday. Rustic Rehabs has everything you need, from furniture painting to a home decor shop. The Owner, Jen Dunne shows us all the things she offers in the video above.
