Onslow County deputy shots, kills woman in Hubert following traffic stop
HUBERT - Onslow County deputy shot and killed woman on Thanksgiving Day. Col. Chris Thomas said the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, that’s off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said the woman was armed and that it took place after a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
Drug arrest made in Walmart parking lot
– A Newport man was arrested in the parking lot of a local retailer following a report of possible drug activity Nov. 22. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit was conducting undercover surveillance of the parking lot area of Walmart, located at 300 N.C. Highway 24, Morehead City, when deputies located two suspicious vehicles in the back corner of the parking lot area.
Area Death Notices - Nov. 23. 24 & 25
Geraldine "Jerry" Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Charles McDonald Sr., 74; service Nov. 27
Charles S. McDonald Sr., 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort.
Pauline Sutton, 93; incomplete
Pauline Sutton, 93, formerly of Gaffney, SC, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home in Beaufort. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Donnie Whitman, 71; incomplete
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Geraldine Fischler, 89; incomplete
Michael Hodges, 65; service Dec. 3
Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Harry Fulcher, 70; service Nov. 26
Harry Michael Fulcher, 70, of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 26, at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Over the Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Cape Carteret Turkey Trot draws hundreds of runners, some serious, some just out for fun
CAPE CARTERET — Serious runners, at least one Santa Claus, a few turkeys, moms pushing babies in strollers – more than 450 people altogether – joined by numerous leashed dogs, hit the streets of Cape Carteret at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the town’s annual Turkey Trot.
Cougar wrestlers finish second in Dixon’s Homer Spring Bulldog Invitational
HOLLY RIDGE — Croatan traveled to Holly Ridge on Nov. 19 for Dixon’s annual Homer Spring Bulldog Invitational. The Cougars placed second in a field of 17 teams for the boys competition. They scored 129.5 points to beat out two other schools with more than 120 points. First...
