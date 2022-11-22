Read full article on original website
WCJB
North Central Florida church leaders feed homeless for Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Kingdom International Ministry leaders prepared 20 pans of food and set up a buffet-style at Haisley Lynch park to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving. Apostle Devonte Griffin said it took 4 days to prepare 20 pans of food and didn’t leave until every pan of...
WCJB
Lake City soup kitchen volunteers serve over a thousand plates on Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanksgiving and Columbia County residents who are homeless, elderly, or just in need got fed at one soup kitchen that has been dishing out Thanksgiving plates for more than three decades. The Suwannee River Valley Mission’s LAD Kitchen served over a thousand plates today from...
WCJB
Former head of UF veterinary health says demand for vets will rise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former head of the university of Florida’s Veterinary School says the demand for pet health care is expected to explode. James Lloyd, the former dean of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine, said the market for pet health care will grow 33 percent by 2029.
wuft.org
Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season
Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
WCJB
Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community. With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day. A special thanks tonight to you the viewers...
WCJB
Gainesville residents participate in 10th Annual Turkey Trot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents put on their running shoes to walk or run for the 10th Annual Turkey Trot. Participants ran a custom trail throughout Critter Creek Farm so they can enjoy running alongside rescued farm animals on the property. The race was open to all ages and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
UF Health to hold free wellness seminars
The UF Health Wellness University will host a day of free seminars on Thursday at the Hilton UF Conference Center in Gainesville. Registration is required and will include four sessions starting at 9:30 a.m. focusing on enlarged prostates, hearing loss, eyelid lifts and abdominal aortic aneurysms. To register, click here...
ocala-news.com
Marion County accepting donations for ‘Bring the Harvest Home’ food drive through December 2
Marion County is encouraging its residents and businesses to help those in need this holiday season by taking part in the 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive, and donations will be accepted through Friday, December 2. “We encourage our community to pull together again to...
WCJB
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
WCJB
A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you travel down SE CR-219A in Hawthorne near Eden Baptist Church you’ll see a house with thousands of lights. “Six or seven years ago we realized that they weren’t doing it in Windsor anymore and it’s like oh man we need a Christmas display. So I and my husband started picking up little pieces odds and ins anywhere we could find them,” said owner Cara Poe.
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2
The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
WCJB
Holiday travelers across North Central Florida experience busy roadways
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest day for travelers, either on the roads or at the airports. That doesn’t seem to be impacting the flow of traffic through North Central Florida. TV20′s Camron Lunn joins us live from Payne’s Prairie. Camron what have you...
WCJB
Gainesville Vet Tech weighs in on what pets should be eating on Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cassie Jones is a Vet Tech at UrgentVet in Gainesville. She said foods to stay away from is anything heavily seasoned, marinated or fried. This could be damaging to dogs and cats health. Turkey is fine, but Jones said to stick with the white, lean meats.
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
Florida woman accused of dumping BBQ sauce on car, slams deputies hand
A Gainesville woman has been arrested after being accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy.
cityofalachua.com
Alachua Christmas Parade
Come and join us as we celebrate the holiday season with one of the best Christmas parades in North Central Florida, Saturday, December 10th at 2 p.m. on Main Street Alachua!. Come early, grab a seat and get ready for this annual classic!
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
WCJB
Cutting trees, not expenses: Kandy Kane Treeland gears up for busy holiday season
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Kandy Kane Christmas Treeland in Anthony, is just days away from its annual opening. John Cramer, who has run this family business for three decades said this hurricane season, the farm got 5 to 6 inches of rain. Despite, the recent storms, he is hopeful about their trees’ growth.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man tracked down in theft of couple’s belongings from storage unit
A Summerfield man has been tracked down and arrested in the theft of a couple’s belongings from a storage unit. The couple, in the process of moving to a new home, discovered that $7,984 worth of items stored in a unit in Ocala had disappeared, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance from the storage facility showed a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup back up to the storage unit and a man loading up the items, placing a mattress over the top of them. The man driving the pickup used a unique code to enter the facility, indicating he was also a customer. The rented Toyota Tacoma was traced to a man who said he had loaned it to 45-year-old Joseph Carter, whose storage unit was not near the unit of the couple whose items had been stolen. The couple said they did not know Carter.
