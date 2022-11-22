Read full article on original website
Fire damages SC processing plant
A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday.
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
Company assessing damage after major Saluda processing plant fire
WARD, S.C. — The company over an animal processing and rendering plant in Saluda County said there are no immediate plans to lay off or release employees after a fire caused significant damage on Thursday. Darling Ingredients, which acquired the Ward, South Carolina plant's parent company Valley Proteins Inc....
thenewirmonews.com
The Town of Irmo has an open volunteer position on its CBAA
Irmo’s Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals (CBAA) The CBAA is an advisory board for the Town of Irmo that decides on orders, decisions, or determinations made by the building official relative to the application and interpretation of the South Carolina Building Codes Council mandatory codes and/or permissible codes (SCBCC).
WIS-TV
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
Sumter city, county employees pick up hundreds of bags of trash off the road
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city and county employees are hoping to lead by example by picking up trash around the community during Wednesday's Stash the Trash. Wednesday, dozens of volunteers like Emily Banar picked up almost 200 bags of litter along the road. "This is a road I actually...
WRDW-TV
Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon. They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve. The...
Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County
WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
Lexington County council asking for public input for upcoming budget
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County is looking for your input. They want locals and surrounding communities to tell council what they'd like to see focused on in the next fiscal year budget. Their budget survey opened to the public last week and you have until December 15 to...
VFW in Elgin spends their holiday packing backpacks for homeless veterans
ELGIN, S.C. — The season of giving has many looking to do for those who are having a tougher time. The VFW Post 22079 has become a bit of a Santa Claus of sorts to local veterans. For the last few months, the Post has been collecting items like...
wach.com
Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
coladaily.com
Palmetto Trail collecting new shoes for those in need
Colder weather is already impacting the Midlands, and shoes and socks for men, women, and children are the most requested items by individuals in Columbia experiencing homelessness. While most are preparing for the holiday season, Palmetto Trail is assisting those in need by collecting new shoes for Oliver Gospel Mission.
abccolumbia.com
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
coladaily.com
Holiday Market returns soon in support of the Junior League of Columbia
Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market is returning soon, bringing the Christmas spirit to the Midlands for a good cause. The Holiday Market is the largest fundraiser for the organization, which trains women leaders to create lasting community change. Thousands of shoppers visit the SC State Fairgrounds in support...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
wach.com
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
WRDW-TV
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
Driver flees after crash with mail delivery truck in North Augusta
A local mail carrier is recovering from injuries in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on Martintown Road near Jersey Avenue.
