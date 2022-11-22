ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

thenewirmonews.com

The Town of Irmo has an open volunteer position on its CBAA

Irmo’s Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals (CBAA) The CBAA is an advisory board for the Town of Irmo that decides on orders, decisions, or determinations made by the building official relative to the application and interpretation of the South Carolina Building Codes Council mandatory codes and/or permissible codes (SCBCC).
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon. They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve. The...
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County

WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
wach.com

Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
CHAPIN, SC
coladaily.com

Palmetto Trail collecting new shoes for those in need

Colder weather is already impacting the Midlands, and shoes and socks for men, women, and children are the most requested items by individuals in Columbia experiencing homelessness. While most are preparing for the holiday season, Palmetto Trail is assisting those in need by collecting new shoes for Oliver Gospel Mission.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Holiday Market returns soon in support of the Junior League of Columbia

Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market is returning soon, bringing the Christmas spirit to the Midlands for a good cause. The Holiday Market is the largest fundraiser for the organization, which trains women leaders to create lasting community change. Thousands of shoppers visit the SC State Fairgrounds in support...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
AUGUSTA, GA

