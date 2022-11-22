Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Santa's Mailbox on Purpera returns for Christmas 2022
He's making a list, And checking it twice... Yes, Santa Claus' Mailbox on Purpera in Gonzales is back for the 2022 Christmas season. In 2021, Santa collected a total of 611 letters with the assistance of Sheree Taillon. Updates are provided via the Santa's Mailbox on Purpera Facebook page. Letters...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana high school football scores for LHSAA playoffs quarterfinals
Here are the Louisiana high school football scores for the LHSAA quarterfinals. SEMIFINAL BRACKETS:LHSAA football playoff semifinals pairings.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Catholic advances to semifinals with 28-12 win over Opelousas Catholic
No. 10 Ascension Catholic advanced to the final four of the Division IV Select playoffs with a 28-12 win over No. 15 Opelousas Catholic Nov. 25 at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville. The only Ascension Parish team remaining in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs, the Bulldogs...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Darron Reed, 4-star DL from Georgia, flips commitment from LSU to Auburn football
AUBURN — Four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed has committed to Auburn football, he announced Friday. He was previously committed to LSU. Reed, who plays football at Carver High School in Georgia, committed to LSU on July 4, but ultimately flipped to the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Reed is ranked...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. Kansas State: Live updates from Cayman Islands Classic final
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to extend its unbeaten streak when it faces Kansas State in the Cayman Islands Classic final on Wednesday (6:30 p.m., FloHoops). LSU (5-0) came back from a halftime deficit to defeat Akron on Tuesday, 73-58. Adam Miller led all Tigers in scoring with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including five 3-pointers. As a team, LSU hit nearly half of its 19 three-point attempts and had 22 points in the paint.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. Texas A&M: Score prediction, scouting report from regular season finale
BATON ROUGE - The No. 5 LSU football team will look to finish its regular season slate with a sixth-consecutive win as the Tigers travel to College Station and face Texas A&M on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN). LSU (9-2, 6-1 SEC) is coming off a 41-10 win over UAB on...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score vs. George Mason: Live updates from Goombay Splash in Bahamas
The last time a women's college basketball team scored 100 points or more in six consecutive games, Kim Mulkey was the point guard for Louisiana Tech, which accomplished the feat during the 1981-82 season. Mulkey can coach No. 12 LSU (5-0) to that same milestone in the Bahamas on Thanksgiving...
Comments / 0