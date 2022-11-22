ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Santa's Mailbox on Purpera returns for Christmas 2022

He's making a list, And checking it twice... Yes, Santa Claus' Mailbox on Purpera in Gonzales is back for the 2022 Christmas season. In 2021, Santa collected a total of 611 letters with the assistance of Sheree Taillon. Updates are provided via the Santa's Mailbox on Purpera Facebook page. Letters...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Catholic advances to semifinals with 28-12 win over Opelousas Catholic

No. 10 Ascension Catholic advanced to the final four of the Division IV Select playoffs with a 28-12 win over No. 15 Opelousas Catholic Nov. 25 at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville. The only Ascension Parish team remaining in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs, the Bulldogs...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU basketball score vs. Kansas State: Live updates from Cayman Islands Classic final

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to extend its unbeaten streak when it faces Kansas State in the Cayman Islands Classic final on Wednesday (6:30 p.m., FloHoops). LSU (5-0) came back from a halftime deficit to defeat Akron on Tuesday, 73-58. Adam Miller led all Tigers in scoring with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including five 3-pointers. As a team, LSU hit nearly half of its 19 three-point attempts and had 22 points in the paint.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy