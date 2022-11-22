BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to extend its unbeaten streak when it faces Kansas State in the Cayman Islands Classic final on Wednesday (6:30 p.m., FloHoops). LSU (5-0) came back from a halftime deficit to defeat Akron on Tuesday, 73-58. Adam Miller led all Tigers in scoring with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including five 3-pointers. As a team, LSU hit nearly half of its 19 three-point attempts and had 22 points in the paint.

