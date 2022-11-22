Read full article on original website
Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police
A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. “Upon...
Shooting in Hawaiian Gardens Leaves One Dead
A man was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies were called at approximately 7:41 p.m. Friday to the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
Fired former Montebello police detective sues city for discrimination
A former Montebello police detective is suing the city for discrimination, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also...
Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Man Wounded in Gang-Related Shooting Near Boyle Heights
A man is hospitalized Saturday in stable condition after being shot in what police believe was a gang-related shooting near Boyle Heights. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
Police have made an arrest for a shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded at a Costa Mesa apartment building Thanksgiving night. The shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, the Costa Mesa Police Department tweeted. Officers arrived on scene and found five people suffering […]
Three People Found Dead Inside Burning Home in Riverside
Police Saturday continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three people found murdered inside a burning home in Riverside, authorities said. “This whole thing is complicated and it’s going to take a lot to unravel,” said Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department. “It’s still unraveling...
OC Deputies Seek Suspect in Motel Shooting
Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week. Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.
Three People Shot in Hawthorne, One Struck by Vehicle
Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, adding that he had no other immediate information. Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans...
A shooting in Costa Mesa Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
Nurse, HR Director Sue Pomona Hospital for Wrongful Termination
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
Man Charged with Stabbing Son-in-Law in Yorba Linda
A 57-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stabbing his son-in-law in Yorba Linda. The victim, who is going through a divorce with his wife, went to see his children Friday night when Hna Zhao told him he had a “gift” for the victim before stabbing him multiple times in the back, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
Pasadena police release new video of gunman wanted in shooting death of 13-year-old boy
It's been a year since a 13-year-old Pasadena boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was playing video games in his bedroom. Now police have released new footage of the shooting in hopes the public can help track down the gunman.
15-year-old arrested in armed robbery on Sixth Street Bridge where 2 French bulldogs were stolen
A 15-year-old boy was arrested last week for allegedly stealing two French bulldogs during an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to police.
