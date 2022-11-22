Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Newington man seriously injured in Route 9 crash in New Britain on Thanksgiving
NEW BRITAIN – A Newington man was seriously injured in a car crash on Thanksgiving in New Britain. State police on Friday identified the victim as Nicholas Pizzuto, 20, of Old Farm Road in Newington. Troopers said Pizzuto, driving a 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII around 1:47 p.m., was heading...
I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash
WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 were shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents. Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford was for a time for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver. Officials say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. The wrong way driver was […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford
Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
Man dies in Chicopee crash, another man taken to hospital by passing motorist, police say
A man died in a Chicopee crash early Thursday morning and another man involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital by a “passing motorist,” the Chicopee Police Department said. Dispatchers received a 911 call for a report of a serious car crash on Center...
One person dead after car crashes into tree before flipping onto its roof on Center St. in Chicopee
Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Chicopee police were called to a car that had reportedly hit a tree on the side of the road before flipping onto its roof.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Read Street, between Newhall Street and Sheppard Street, according to police. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed...
westernmassnews.com
4 injured in crash along I-91 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a crash along Interstate 91 Thursday night. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle, which crashed along the northbound side of the highway in Springfield. Those people were taken to an area hospital...
Massachusetts man faces DUI, driving the wrong way charges
)-A North Grafton Massachusetts man faces charges including D-U-I and driving the wrong way after being pulled over on I-395 northbound. State Police said Craig Obrien, 57, was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Police: Man stabbed co-worker in neck at Windsor catering firm
WINDSOR — A 58-year-old employee of a kosher catering company in town is accused of stabbing a fellow kitchen worker in the neck in a dispute that may have been over job security or stolen candy, depending on whose story is correct. DEFENDANT: Ramon Cruz Ivarrondo, 58, of Hartford.
Bristol Press
Southington man pleads not guilty in robbery that prompted 'secure mode' at school
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington man has pleaded not guilty in a local bank robbery that prompted an elementary school to enter a “secure mode” in the fall of 2021. David Latino, 50, of 103 Sandra Lane, is expected to have a pretrial hearing on Dec. 22 after he was granted a continuance last week in New Britain Superior Court.
Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
Man in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in North Branford
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car at the Central Plaza in North Branford Tuesday. According to the police, officers responded to the report of a man who had been struck by a pickup truck after exiting a business in the plaza. Emergency responders immediately […]
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly two and a half months after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
Eyewitness News
Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory. The victims, Cesar Deaza-Escobar and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, are described by family as good souls. Police say this happened close to 1 a.m. Wednesday, during Cesar’s 20th birthday party.
trumbulltimes.com
Waterbury police find 4,000 bags of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, gun in apartment
WATERBURY — While investigating a water leak at a Silver Street home Monday, police discovered hundreds of bags filled with fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, according to the Waterbury Police Department. The officers found the bags inside the third-floor apartment. After executing a search warrant, the department's Vice and Intelligence...
NBC Connecticut
Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil
A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
Eyewitness News
Manager of blindness support center dies following double pedestrian accident
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street. He held a news conference around 9:30 a.m. on...
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
Comments / 4