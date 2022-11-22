BILLINGS — Billings’ public high schools will be without baseball until at least Spring 2025. The School District 2 board of trustees voted 5-3 against adopting the sport for West, Senior and Skyview high schools. The intention would have been to take the steps necessary to fund and implement the sport properly into the spring sports schedules and wouldn’t have begun until Spring 2024.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO