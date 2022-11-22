Read full article on original website
PAWTUCKET – A local student athlete is giving back to her community and sharing her skills, planning a girls’ basketball clinic for Pawtucket students next month. Veronica Dawson, a 16-year-old St. Andrews girls’ prep basketball player in the Class of 2024, is hosting the one-day clinic for a few dozen young students at Winters Elementary School on Dec. 17. Registration is being conducted through the Pawtucket School Department.
BILLINGS — Billings’ public high schools will be without baseball until at least Spring 2025. The School District 2 board of trustees voted 5-3 against adopting the sport for West, Senior and Skyview high schools. The intention would have been to take the steps necessary to fund and implement the sport properly into the spring sports schedules and wouldn’t have begun until Spring 2024.
