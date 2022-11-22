ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent

Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
SFGate

3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police...
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

California 68, Loyola Marymount 49

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-4) Mark 3-10 3-4 10, Oliver 2-5 1-6 5, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Allmond 4-11 1-1 10, Rodriguez 2-7 0-0 6, Samuel 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 4-4 8, Yancy 0-1 0-0 0, Toone 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 18-59 9-15 49.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy