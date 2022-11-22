Read full article on original website
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police...
California 68, Loyola Marymount 49
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-4) Mark 3-10 3-4 10, Oliver 2-5 1-6 5, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Allmond 4-11 1-1 10, Rodriguez 2-7 0-0 6, Samuel 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 4-4 8, Yancy 0-1 0-0 0, Toone 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 18-59 9-15 49.
