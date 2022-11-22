Read full article on original website
Venezuela's gov, opponents resume talks; US eases sanction
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s government and its opposition on Saturday agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides. The agreement signed in Mexico City by representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, including the faction backed by the United States and led by Juan Guaidó, marked the resumption of long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of the South American country’s complex crisis. The U.S. government, in response, agreed to allow oil giant Chevron to pump Venezuelan oil. The broad terms of the agreement for the United Nations-managed social fund were announced by the head of a group of Norwegian diplomats guiding the negotiations.
US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement this week, saying the first containers of waste to...
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
Fleeing shelling, civilians have streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier
Bolton: Trump’s ‘act is old and tired now’
Former national security adviser John Bolton said he thinks Republicans are looking for a “fresh face” to lead the party, becoming the latest former Trump ally to suggest the GOP move away from the former president. Bolton, who served in the Trump White House from 2018 to 2019, pointed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)…
German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long...
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian “zero-COVID” lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned...
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea, officials said Thursday. Sunday's incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu...
