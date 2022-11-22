ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IL

Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

Amazon delivery van drives into small creek in Frankfort 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.

The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.

Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.

Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.

The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.

