New employer plans to hire 500 workers ahead of July opening in east Wichita

By Matthew Kelly
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Scheels, a national sporting goods and entertainment chain, is seeking to hire 500 Wichita workers ahead of the store’s July opening at Towne East Square.

The Wichita store will feature entertainment attractions, specialty shops and boutiques, as well as interactive arcade games and sports simulators. A candy store and cafe are also planned for the store.

“We have a small Scheels team here already making our new home in Wichita, and more who will be moving here throughout the next six months,” Wichita Scheels Store Leader Lucas Hachmeister said in a statement. “The majority of our associates will be hired locally and we look forward to welcoming them to the Scheels family.”

Scheels has opened a career center at the Garvey Center and started interviewing prospective employees, according to a news release. The company also plans to host a career expo in January 2023.

“With 230,000 square feet of retail adventure in over 75 specialty shops, Scheels is looking to hire people who are passionate about the outdoors, sports, fashion, and customer service,” the release states. “A wide variety of full time positions have been posted, with part-time positions soon to follow in the coming months. Positions include everything from a social media specialist and human resources assistant to a fishing specialty shop manager and freight support.”

A list of Wichita job openings is available on Scheels’ website.

The employee-owned sports retailer has one other Kansas location in Overland Park. Scheels started work on its Wichita store last October.

