Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
utv44.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS: Citronelle PD seeks man for second shooting in just over a month
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Citronelle Police Dept, on November 27, 2022 at 6:51 P.M., police received a 911 call in reference to a victim that had been shot at a residence on Woodland Dr. South in Citronelle, AL. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered...
2 killed in Mobile Co. when Jeep, motorcycle collide: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile were both killed. Brannon’s 2013 Jeep […]
niceville.com
Man shot dead by deputies in Walton is from Pensacola: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month in Miramar Beach. Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, was armed when he was shot by deputies on November 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in an announcement.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
utv44.com
2 dead in Mobile after head on collison
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 23rd. 25-year-old Danielle Brannon, a Wilmer resident, was ejected from her vehicle following a head on collision with a motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Michael Thomas of Mobile.
Niceville mother gives the ‘gift of time’ to families with infant loss through Asher’s Hope
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Aug. 3, 2018, was the day Kristyn Szala gave birth to her second son Asher at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola. He was stillborn. “Asher was given a life-living diagnosis of Trisomy 18 when I was about 18 weeks pregnant,” said Szala. “So at that time I didn’t really know how to […]
Kids find stolen gun in Destin neighborhood pond
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond. The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it. OCSO confirmed […]
utv44.com
Urgent warning from Baldwin Co. Public Schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools is warning about the dangers of vaping and imploring parents to take the issue seriously. School officials say the concern now is that the vapes could contain fentanyl, and tiny amounts will kill you. "I lost my youngest son in...
Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
Alleged thieves detained by customers at Mobile Tractor Supply on Black Friday
TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released more details in a shooting that happened in Mobile on Black Friday. Officials said officers were called out to Tractor Supply in Tillmans Corner on Friday, Nov. 25 for reports of shots fired and an individual shoplifting. When they arrived they found […]
utv44.com
MPD still on the lookout for person that shot up a Downtown Mobile nightclub
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police are still searching for the person who fired shots inside a downtown night club early Saturday morning. Shots rang out in the Paparazzi Lounge Nightclub about 2:15 a.m. This is the second time this month that Dauphin Street and North Joachim Street has been subjected to a shooting, and it has some community members on edge. Especially considering this shooting took place in the heart of Mobile's Entertainment District. Four people were shot. One out of four of those victims had life threatening injuries. Mobile Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of murder had confrontation with victim’s sister, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting outside of a convenience store on Pecan Street came after an earlier confrontation with the victim’s sister, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. The shooting occurred in August in front of Blessings Convenience, but police did not arrest Billy Russell...
UPDATE: Gulf Shores Police say shooting call was a prank
UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police said the shooting call that brought them and other agencies to The Lodge at Gulf State Park was a prank. Police said this was a “swatting” prank. “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond. In a Facebook post, Gulf […]
Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report
Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
Pensacola woman dies in single-vehicle wreck in Mobile County
A Pensacola woman died in a single-vehicle accident Friday near Citronelle, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Shanda D. Butler, 54, “was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.” The crash occurred at about 1:35 p.m. Friday, near mile marker 21 on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle.
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
Four injured by gunfire at downtown Mobile club
Mobile police are investigating after at least four people were injured by gunfire at a downtown Mobile nightclub early Saturday morning. According to information released by the Mobile Police Department, officers and Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel responded to reported gunfire at the Paparazzi Club at 216 Dauphin St. after 2 a.m. Saturday. They found two 27-year-old victims at the scene: A female with a life-threatening injury and a male with a less serious wound.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge grants new trial for Mobile man convicted of murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of murder last month will get a do-over, a judge ruled Monday. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time circuit judge was suspended at the time, heard arguments last week on the defense request to set aside the guilty verdict and either acquit David Cordero-Hernandez or give him a new trial.
