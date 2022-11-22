ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold

A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says this was on Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. One of the victims died as a result of the shooting and the other one, who was reportedly shot multiple times, is in unknown condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service

Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
KMOV

11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Man hurt in officer-involved shooting

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
LITCHFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating

Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
LITCHFIELD, IL
KMOV

West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving

News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
