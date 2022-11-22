Read full article on original website
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold
A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
1 man killed, another injured in St. Louis shooting Friday night
ST. LOUIS — One man died and another was injured in a shooting Friday night on Labadie Avenue in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue. Responding officers...
KMOV
One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says this was on Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. One of the victims died as a result of the shooting and the other one, who was reportedly shot multiple times, is in unknown condition.
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service
Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
Adult now charged in Jefferson County teen’s shooting death
There has been a breakthrough criminal charge in the shooting death of a Jefferson County teen. A man has now been charged with trying to cover it up.
St. Louis family fears for missing 15-year-old girl, hopes to bring her home
The family of 15-year-old Janyia Gulley is desperate for answers after they lost all contact just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
KSDK
One of two schools at campus hit by St. Louis school shooter repens Monday
ST. LOUIS — Students of Collegiate School for Medicine and Bioscience will return to in-person learning after three weeks of virtual classes following a school shooting in October that killed two people. Saint Louis Public Schools announced Friday, the high school would be returning to in-person classes after the...
Byers' Beat: Deadline pressure mounting to name new St. Louis police chief
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones wants to have a town hall 11 days from now with three finalists vying to become the next police chief – but she doesn’t know who they are yet. That’s because the Personnel Department manages the hiring process, and...
KMOV
Fenton man kidnapped woman, drove around with her and children while he delivered food: Police
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A Fenton man is accused of kidnapping a woman and two children. Jaquan K. Banks, 26, is accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Collinsville, Illinois on Saturday at gunpoint. The suspect then allegedly drove the woman to Berkeley and assaulted her. Banks...
KMOV
11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
wmay.com
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
Boy in critical condition after Belleville shooting, one arrested
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Belleville.
KMOV
West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving
News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
St. Louis schools react to a third hoax threat in two weeks
ST. LOUIS — Chris Waddy stood at the edge of St. Mary's High School property in St. Louis, his phone ringing with another concerned friend or family member on the other end. "Everybody's calling me right now because I guess they are finding out gradually," he said. Waddy rushed...
ABC7 Chicago
Man accused of rioting at Capitol Jan. 6 made suicidal comments before crash that killed woman
CHICAGO -- A downstate man charged in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol may have been attempting to end his life when he caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 that killed a 35-year-old Skokie woman, according to a police report of the incident. The report offers new...
