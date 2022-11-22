Read full article on original website
Related
What to know about the pause on student debt relief
The legal challenges facing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness program is leaving borrowers in limbo as the White House is now forced to halt administering the program until the Supreme Court rules on the matter. Spirits among advocates were high when the program was announced in August, when Biden promised $10,000 in […]
White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover
The White House is bracing for a potential staffing turnover now that the midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, with some aides expected to depart in early 2023.
Comments / 0