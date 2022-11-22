Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
Local woman donates kidney to stranger to help brother-in-law in paired exchange
As of November 1, nearly 2,000 people in Michigan are in need of a kidney transplant. This fall, that number became a little lower.
Detroit organization saves food from going to waste to feed the hungry
Metro Food Rescue, which began just before the pandemic, has seen need soar in recent months to near pandemic levels
ClickOnDetroit.com
WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary
DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way. Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.
Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended
The group could be the longest continuously operating Black arts organization in the U.S.
Big crowd this year at Detroit's Thanksgiving parade
Tens of thousands of spectators lined Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Thursday morning under clear skies and crisp-yet-not-chilly temperatures to catch in person the 96th running of America's Thanksgiving Parade. The hospitable weather brought out the largest live crowd for the 3-mile parade since the COVID-19 pandemic, a year when spectators were urged to stay home. While the parade was back last year in its traditional format, a drizzle kept many away. ...
fox2detroit.com
'Biggest bar night of the year' underway but police caution to enjoy responsibly
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Thanksgiving break is here, which of course means Wednesday night's reputation as the 'biggest bar night of the year.'. "Lots of good beer I guess is one of the pretty good traditions before Thanksgiving," said Melissa Petracaj. Just one of the trimmings before the turkey during...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
bridgedetroit.com
Stitching together a quilting business in Nardin Park
A once abandoned garage in the Nardin Park neighborhood is now a business storefront, filled with colorful, custom-made quilts by Umi’s Comfort. A quilt constructed with old socks on a blue fabric with waves hangs on the wall of the store on Petoskey Avenue. Hand woven rope bowls sit on a shelf. Nearby, is a sparkly green-tiled shower for hand washing quilts. The small shop is warm from an electric fireplace on one wall. The floors are new hardwood. Fabrics and thread are tucked into every corner.
Longtime Detroit teacher leads robotics team to expose students to higher learning
Much can be learned about Detroit native Tracy Ortiz by studying her Thanksgiving menu for this year. The lineup of savory dishes including turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, yams, dressing, rum cake and banana pudding reflects that the time Ortiz spent watching her mother (Cheryl Pouncey) prepare holiday feasts while growing up — first in the Virginia Park neighborhood, then by City Airport, and later near her high school, Osborn (Class of 1984) — was time well spent.
Detroit Judge in Hot Water for Allegedly Lying About Assault
A Detroit judge is facing a complaint from a judicial panel for allegedly lying that she was assaulted in a confrontation where she was actually the aggressor. The Detroit Free Press reports that Wayne County Judge Demetria Brue got into a dispute with the owner of a Mackinac Island bike-rental shop and, according to the complaint, grabbed a receipt out of his hand and tore it up while acting like he had done that. “You assaulted me," Brue allegedly said. “Did you just assault me? You took my receipt and tore it up. I want the police. Now we need the police. I am going to call them. You snatched my receipt and threw it away and grabbed my hand and you hurt me. You touched my hand with force and violence... I am an African America female. That was racist, and it was disrespectful and it was violent.” Brue allegedly admitted she lied when police confronted her with video of the incident.Read it at Detroit Free Press
police1.com
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
Detroit News
Macomb County woman sentenced in starving death of 7-month-old baby
A Macomb County mother was sentenced to 27.5 to 50 years in prison Wednesday in the 2020 starving death of her 7-week-old son. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office took on the case after Shantavia Hayden of Warren brought her son A’Mir Griffin, who had been dead for several hours, to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit in October of 2020.
michiganradio.org
Five takeaways from Wayne County Jail's new data drop
Wayne County Jail, the largest county jail system in Michigan, is working to make its data on incarcerated people more transparent. A dashboard, started at the end of 2018 under the late Sheriff Benny Napoleon, launched earlier this month, detailing bookings, jail populations, releases, and more. It will be updated daily.
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings
Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
Up to 50 year sentence for Macomb County woman convicted of starving infant son to death
A Macomb County woman has been sentenced to 27 and a half to 50 years in prison for the death of her baby boy. Shantavia Hayden, 29, of Warren has been tried and convicted of the second-degree murder of her son who was starved to death.
KOLD-TV
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
