Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63. "Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene," Judith Moose said in a tweet announcing the singer's death....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Finding a star for 'Wednesday' who embodies 'Family' values with her own kooky twist
There was a lot riding on the casting choice for the titular character of the new Netfilx series "Wednesday." In addition to someone who could pull off creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, the role of raven-haired, pigtail-braided Wednesday Addams needed to go to a young actress who could rise to the occasion of playing a character from such an iconic property.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus's 30th birthday
Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday. Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up. "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!," the caption on the post on Parton's verified Instagram account read. "I can't...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mariah Carey's twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance
Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair. Carey closed out the annual event with a performance of her iconic holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" and she was joined by some special guests. Her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, Monroe and Moroccan,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her "This Is Me...Then" to announce an update. "This Is Me...Now" will be her next project and reportedly "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades." Lopez's social media had gone...
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Keke Palmer says Amy Schumer is helping her prep for 'SNL' hosting duties
Keke Palmer is set to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on Dec. 3, alongside musical guest SZA. While the "Nope" star has been acting since childhood, "SNL," she said, is a "unique experience" that Amy Schumer has been helping her prep for. "I'm thrilled to the moon....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics
Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it's an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer. Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh eyes....
Classic Metal Drummer Collapses On Stage Following ‘Cardiac Event’
Jimmy Chalfant, who is the longtime drummer of classic metal band Kix, collapsed on stage after performing a solo in a show. Chalfant reportedly suffered a “cardiac event.” Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Chalfant collapsed in Virginia after he completed his finale solo number on November 18. EMS and ambulance workers reached him within a matter of minutes. Chalfant had suffered a heart attack back in October 2021.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Thanksgiving used to be a movie feast. This year? Slim pickings
Thanksgiving weekend has historically offered a cornucopia of films, letting moviegoers get out of the house and kick back after eating copious amounts of turkey, mashed potatoes and pie. But this year the movie menu is pretty sparse. The North American box office has few new films this weekend that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Fraser' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back. He's doing a revival of his hit series "Fraser," which originally ran on NBC from 1993-2004. He told People magazine rehearsals start in February for the show that has been in development "for about six or seven years." "It's been on the...
What You've Been Cleaning Wrong And How To Do It Properly According To The Internet
"The golden rule is don't mix cleaning products!"
Comments / 0