In Kingston, frequent tax breaks for developers put school district in a tough spot

School officials and Board of Education trustees in the Kingston City School District are growing increasingly concerned about the impact of PILOT agreements on the district. A PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, is an arrangement between a developer and a municipal agency, such as an Industrial Development Agency,to pay some or all of the property tax revenue lost due to tax exempt ownership or use of real property. The subject of PILOTs was raised at a meeting of the Kingston School Board held on Wednesday, November 16 over concerns about a potential PILOT agreement between the City of Kingston and Pennrose, which is seeking to construct a seven-building, 164-unit intergenerational residential community on a 20-acre property that formerly housed the Ulster County Jail on Golden Hill Drive.
KINGSTON, NY
Man accused of killing father appears in court

The man accused of murdering his father appeared in Kingston’s Provincial Court of Justice on Friday. Daniel Shawn Berndt, 55, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Jahzerah Berndt, carrying a weapon during the commissioning of an offence and breaching his probation. None of the charges have been proven in court.
KINGSTON, NY
Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride

Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
KINGSTON, NY
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Disturbance outside hospital, police brass not allowed to talk about

NEWBURGH – Some sort of a disturbance occurred in front of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital Monday night and details have yet to be released by the City of Newburgh. When Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez was asked about it on Tuesday morning, he declined, saying “there is a...
NEWBURGH, NY
State audit finds Village of Monticello overpaid employees more than $140,000

MONTICELLO – A state comptroller’s office audit of the cash strapped Village of Monticello’s payroll found that during a two-year period analyzed, employees were paid erroneous compensation totaling $141,800. The study found that village officials did not ensure that employees were paid appropriately. As a result, for...
MONTICELLO, NY
Town receives payment for festival costs and reviews zero waste program

In a presentation prior to the Saugerties Town Board meeting on Wednesday, November 16, Richard “Doc” Kappler praised the “hundreds of volunteers” who worked at the annual Garlic Festival on October 1 and 2, as well as Parks and Recreation Supervisor Greg Chorvas and his crew, Police Chief Joseph Sinagra and police officers and the Town Board for their efforts in making the festival a success. He also had praise for Greenway Environmental Services, which organized the effort to minimize the impact of the festival through an innovative garbage and recycling effort.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mollica-Whitely named Executive Director at Silo Ridge Community Foundation

AMENIA — The Silo Ridge Community Foundation (SRCF) and Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization (AWCO) announced in early November the appointment of Danielle M. Mollica-Whitely to the position of Executive Director. “With deep roots in the community,” the foundations said, “Danielle brings years of nonprofit experience and has many community awards...
AMENIA, NY
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with

A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
STRATFORD, CT
Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner

A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
GOSHEN, NY
Police department delivers Thanksgiving treats throughout city

POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, assisted by city firefighters and local celebrity Roy Watterson delivered Thanksgiving treats to nearly 200 children throughout the city on Wednesday. Detective Karen Zirbel, who serves as the School Resource Officer at Poughkeepsie Middle School, said the treats were...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

