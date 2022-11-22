Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleyone.com
In Kingston, frequent tax breaks for developers put school district in a tough spot
School officials and Board of Education trustees in the Kingston City School District are growing increasingly concerned about the impact of PILOT agreements on the district. A PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, is an arrangement between a developer and a municipal agency, such as an Industrial Development Agency,to pay some or all of the property tax revenue lost due to tax exempt ownership or use of real property. The subject of PILOTs was raised at a meeting of the Kingston School Board held on Wednesday, November 16 over concerns about a potential PILOT agreement between the City of Kingston and Pennrose, which is seeking to construct a seven-building, 164-unit intergenerational residential community on a 20-acre property that formerly housed the Ulster County Jail on Golden Hill Drive.
warwickadvertiser.com
Near-capacity crowd turns out to discuss Florida UFSD superintendent’s resignation
Approximately 200 people turned out for the Florida Union Free School District board’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday, in the wake of the recent, sudden and unexpected resignation of the district’s superintendent. During the time devoted to public comment, speakers were frequently passionate, sometimes angry – yet nearly...
kingstonthisweek.com
Man accused of killing father appears in court
The man accused of murdering his father appeared in Kingston’s Provincial Court of Justice on Friday. Daniel Shawn Berndt, 55, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Jahzerah Berndt, carrying a weapon during the commissioning of an offence and breaching his probation. None of the charges have been proven in court.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride
Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Disturbance outside hospital, police brass not allowed to talk about
NEWBURGH – Some sort of a disturbance occurred in front of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital Monday night and details have yet to be released by the City of Newburgh. When Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez was asked about it on Tuesday morning, he declined, saying “there is a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State audit finds Village of Monticello overpaid employees more than $140,000
MONTICELLO – A state comptroller’s office audit of the cash strapped Village of Monticello’s payroll found that during a two-year period analyzed, employees were paid erroneous compensation totaling $141,800. The study found that village officials did not ensure that employees were paid appropriately. As a result, for...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trusty Sruly Eisenbach Discusses Road Paving Issue
What is the procedure for asking the Village to pave a road?. East Castle Avenue is in very bad condition. There is no procedure for it. I would encourage you and anyone else to come to one of our regular Village board meetings on the first and third Tuesday of the month. During the meeting, you will have the opportunity to address the board.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County assesses options after fire damages arboretum education center
GOSHEN – Orange County officials are exploring their options as to the future of the education center at the county arboretum in Montgomery after fire caused extensive interior damage last month. County Parks Commissioner James Brooks said they will be assessing all options. “Right now, we have crews in...
Ulster County's Sheriff's Office: Car crashes into Wallkill Schools administration building
According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw the crash just after 1 a.m. at the building on Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill.
Pine Bush man accused of making terroristic threat at bank in Ellenville
ELLENVILLE — A Pine Bush man was charged with making a terroristic threat after he told employees at the M&T Bank branch in the village that he was going to come back and shoot up the bank. Ellenville police said the incident began when officers went to the bank...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Town receives payment for festival costs and reviews zero waste program
In a presentation prior to the Saugerties Town Board meeting on Wednesday, November 16, Richard “Doc” Kappler praised the “hundreds of volunteers” who worked at the annual Garlic Festival on October 1 and 2, as well as Parks and Recreation Supervisor Greg Chorvas and his crew, Police Chief Joseph Sinagra and police officers and the Town Board for their efforts in making the festival a success. He also had praise for Greenway Environmental Services, which organized the effort to minimize the impact of the festival through an innovative garbage and recycling effort.
Headlines: Shooting arrest, Suffern man arrested with DUI with child in car, low unemployment rates in Rockland
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
tricornernews.com
Mollica-Whitely named Executive Director at Silo Ridge Community Foundation
AMENIA — The Silo Ridge Community Foundation (SRCF) and Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization (AWCO) announced in early November the appointment of Danielle M. Mollica-Whitely to the position of Executive Director. “With deep roots in the community,” the foundations said, “Danielle brings years of nonprofit experience and has many community awards...
News 12
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with
A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County grand jury indicts Newburgh murder suspect arrested in North Carolina
NEWBURGH – An Orange County grand jury has indicted Lamont Williams on a murder charge, in connection with the shooting death in September of Daquan Corbett of Newburgh. Williams was arrested in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition back to New York. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said...
Man was beaten by N.J. police officers in ‘unprovoked’ attack, federal lawsuit says
A Paterson man on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its police department saying he was beaten on the street in an “unprovoked” police attack and then arrested by officers who lied about the incident in their reports. Osamah Alsaidi, 20, states in court papers...
Police stepping up patrols & checkpoints for Thanksgiving drivers in Westchester
If you're brave enough to be on the roads for Thanksgiving you can expect to see more police patrols and possible sobriety checkpoints in the Hudson Valley.
Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner
A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police department delivers Thanksgiving treats throughout city
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, assisted by city firefighters and local celebrity Roy Watterson delivered Thanksgiving treats to nearly 200 children throughout the city on Wednesday. Detective Karen Zirbel, who serves as the School Resource Officer at Poughkeepsie Middle School, said the treats were...
